IPA Congratulates Gina Rinehart AO

Free market think tank the Institute of Public Affairs has congratulated Gina Rinehart AO on receiving the award of Officer of the Order of Australia in the 2022 Australia Day Honours. Individuals are appointed an Officer of the Order of Australia for distinguished service of a high degree in service to Australia or to humanity at large.

Mrs Rinehart, an Honorary Life Member of the IPA, received the award for distinguished service to the mining sector, to the community through philanthropic initiatives, and to sport as a patron.

“Mrs Rinehart is a great Australian and the honour awarded today is recognition for her incredible contribution to the nation,” said John Roskam, Executive Director of the IPA.

“Mrs Rinehart cares deeply about the future of Australia. Her commitment and dedication to the idea of Australia as a prosperous and secure community that provides opportunities for all Australians is inspirational.”

“Mrs Rinehart’s success has created thousands of jobs, paid billions in wages, and provided the revenue needed to build schools, roads, and hospitals which benefit all Australians. Roy Hill, majority-owned by Hancock Prospecting is Australia’s single largest iron ore mine and represents the largest ever commercial deal between Australia and South Korea. Over 4,000 government approvals, permits and licenses were required to be gained by Roy Hill before its construction.”

“Mrs Rinehart has led the debate in Australia about the need to cut taxes and cut red tape to attract investment and drive economic growth. Australia needs more people like Mrs Gina Rinehart.”

“The entrepreneurial drive, risk-taking, and passion of Mrs Rinehart has unlocked economic and social opportunities to the benefit of millions of Australians.”

“The 8,000 members of IPA around Australia take great pride in Mrs Gina Rinehart AO as an Honorary Life Member of the IPA,” said Mr Roskam.