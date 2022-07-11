Media Releases

Crisafulli Sells Out Regions For South-East Elite On Net Zero

Written by
11 July 2022

“David Crisafulli’s pledge to adopt the Labor-Greens policy of net zero emissions by 2050 shows he is just another politician selling out the regions to appease the south-east elite,” said Daniel Wild, Deputy Executive Director of the Institute of Public Affairs.

A recent poll commissioned by the IPA showed 66% of Queenslanders want to pause net zero, more than any other state, as they grow increasingly uneasy as Australia’s Great Energy Crisis deepens and their power bills continue to skyrocket. Just 15% support the policy.

“Mr Crisafulli’s election pitch to the south-east elite ignores hardworking Queenslanders in the regions and will destroy their jobs,” Mr Wild said.

“Queenslanders are not going to vote for a Palaszczuk/Green-lite alternative. Mr Crisafulli needs to get out of the Brisbane bubble and get a proper understanding of what net zero will destroy.”

“By signing onto net zero, Crisafulli has sounded the death knell for the natural resources sector upon which regional Queenslanders rely on for jobs and is the bedrock of many local communities.”

In April, the IPA toured Northern Queensland to launch the landmark report, The Economic and Employment Consequences of Net Zero Emissions by 2050 in Australia, which details the real cost of net zero to Queensland. The research found net zero will:

  • Force the cancellation of 45 coal, gas, and oil projects currently in the construction pipeline across Queensland.
  • Cost $120 billion in forgone economic output across Queensland, which is the equivalent to one-third of the entire Queensland economy.
  • Prevent the creation of 222,000 jobs.

“You only have to visit the regions to understand Queenslanders are sick and tired of seeing their power bills rise and their livelihoods threatened all to appease those in the south-east,” Mr Wild said.

“Under net zero, many regional Queensland communities face the risk of being entirely wiped out by the destruction of the industries which they rely on.”

“Labor and the LNP need to put real Australians first and abandon their reckless net zero commitments and push to get more coal and gas into the energy market,” Mr Wild said.

The IPA’s poll on net zero is here.

The IPA’s research on the costs of net zero is here.

Download the media releaseDownload
If you've enjoyed reading this article from the Institute of Public Affairs, please consider supporting us by becoming a member or making a donation. It is with your support that we are securing freedom for the future.
JOIN DONATE

Daniel Wild

Daniel Wild is the Deputy Executive Director at the Institute of Public Affairs

Trending Posts

IPA Announces Successor To John Roskam
John Roskam To End His Term As Executive Director Of The IPA
Daniel Andrews’ Pandemic Bill: The Attack On our Democracy
Revealed: The True Hottest Day Ever Recorded In Australia

Related Posts

IPA Today

COVID Protest Hypocrisy Remains Endemic In Victoria

Media Releases

Poll: Australians Want To Hit The Pause Button On Net Zero

IPA Today

Victoria’s Winter Of Discontent

Media Releases

Energy Crisis Is New Normal Under Net Zero

Become a Member