Coalition sells out Victorian families and small businesses for inner-city elites

“The Victorian Coalition’s pledge to adopt Labor-Green policy to legislate a 50% reduction in the state’s emissions by 2030 shows how out of touch they are with the concerns of families and small businesses facing crippling power bills,” said Daniel Wild, Deputy Executive Director of the Institute of Public Affairs.

Matthew Guy’s commitment is also at odds with the Victorian community. Recent polling by the IPA found that 52% of Victorians want new coal-fired power stations to be built, compared with just 23% who oppose. Yet, this cannot occur under his policy.

Additional IPA polling from June has also found that 60% of Victorians want a ‘pause’ on the policy of net zero emissions by 2050, compared with just 18% who want it to continue.

“Mr Guy’s announcement that the Victorian Coalition will adopt Labor-Greens policy means millions of Victorians will be without a voice on the critical issue of emissions and climate policy,” Mr Wild said.

“The Coalition failed Victorians when they supported Daniel Andrews’ brutal lockdowns and mandates, and they are failing Victorians again by backing in the Labor-Greens radical climate agenda.”

“Victorian families and small businesses in the suburbs and the regions cannot rely on Matthew Guy and the Coalition, who seem more focused on placating inner-city elites and the Spring Street set.”

Affordable and reliable energy has been the bedrock of the post war economic success of Victoria, which allowed manufacturing to flourish throughout the state.

“Mr Guy’s policy is yet another nail in the coffin for Victoria’s once great manufacturing sector. Businesses such as the Alcoa aluminium smelter in Portland cannot continue to operate longterm if Victoria is powered by unreliable and experimental renewable energy,” Mr Wild said.

“By seeking to legislate emission reductions of 50 per cent by 2030, Victorians should brace themselves for rolling blackouts.”

“Both Labor and the Coalition need to put real Victorians first, abandon their reckless net zero commitments and push to get more coal and gas into the energy market,” Mr Wild said.

The IPA’s poll on affordable and reliable energy is here.

The IPA’s poll on net zero is here.