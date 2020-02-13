Australians Want Race Removed From The Constitution

Free market think tank the Institute of Public Affairs has called on the Federal Government to remove the two remaining references to race from the Australian Constitution after a new poll revealed that Australians would support it.

A new poll conducted by Dynata and commissioned by the IPA found that more Australians agreed (45 per cent) than disagreed (16 per cent) with removing all references to race from the Australian Constitution.

“The only credible form of indigenous recognition is that which gives them dignity equal to all other Australians,” said IPA Research Fellow, Morgan Begg.

“Proponents of constitutional recognition – in the form of either a symbolic preamble or the establishment of a voice to parliament — have been insistent that these ideas are simply about recognising the place and history of indigenous Australians and would be treated with restraint by the courts.”

“In light of the High Court’s decision this week such an assertion is no longer credible.”

“The Federal Government should rule out constitutional change that inserts references to race in the constitution.

“To recognise that all Australians are equal, references to race in the constitution must be removed.”

“There is no legal or moral case for retaining the race power.”

“The race power allows the Commonwealth government to treat Australians differently on the basis of their race. This is an outdated, retrograde, divisive, and illiberal provision which must be removed,” said Mr Begg.

Download the polling document.