Andrews Must Not Extend State Of Emergency Powers

Free market think tank the Institute of Public Affairs has condemned the Andrews Government’s announcement that it intends to extend Victoria’s State of Emergency for 12 months.

“The State of Emergency powers must end on the 13th of September,” said Gideon Rozner, Director of Policy at the IPA.

“Daniel Andrews has used emergency powers to put Victorians through the most stringent, cruel and ultimately unsuccessful lockdown measures anywhere in Australia. He simply cannot be trusted with these powers indefinitely.”

“Daniel Andrews must take his hands off our democracy.”

“It is even more important than usual at an extraordinary time like this that politicians are transparent and accountable to Victorians via the Parliament.”

“A long term extension to the state of emergency means long term unemployment, misery, and loss of basic freedoms and rights,” said Mr Rozner.

