A daily email by free market think tank the Institute of Public Affairs, providing the latest economic data and policy measures for journalists, commentators and IPA members.

Daily IPA comment, attributable to Gideon Rozner, Director of Policy at the Institute of Public Affairs:

“Now that states and territories are finally taking steps to end the lockdown, it is critical that state borders are reopened immediately.”

“Reopening state borders would be a lifeline for industries that have been hit the hardest by lockdowns, in particular the hospitality and tourism sectors.”

“Gladys Berejiklian must also rethink the nonsensical ban on intra-state travel within New South Wales. Regional businesses that have already been hit hard by bushfires and drought should not be starved of any more revenue.”

Research prepared by IPA Research Fellows Kurt Wallace and Cian Hussey.

Latest Changes

Australia

7,060 confirmed cases and 99 deaths. There are 572 active cases and 6,389 recoveries. There are 45 cases in hospital and 12 of those are in intensive care.

The Victorian government has announced a $350 million Victorian Higher Education State Investment Fund. The Fund will support capital works, applied research and research partnerships. Universities will also benefit from $110 million worth of payroll tax deferrals.

The ABS today released Weekly Payroll Jobs and Wages in Australia: Payroll jobs decreased by 7.3 per cent between 14 March and 2 May. Total wages paid has decreased by 5.4 per cent. Victoria has experienced the largest decline in payroll jobs with a 8.4 per cent decline, followed by NSW with a 7.7 per cent decline.



Source: ABS

Labour force paid by the government

72.5 per cent of the labour force is either directly employed by Commonwealth and state governments or local councils, or is in receipt of the JobSeeker unemployment payment or the JobKeeper wage subsidy:

Public sector: 2 million (15.1 per cent of labour force).

JobSeeker: 1.6 million (12.1 per cent of labour force).

JobKeeper: 6 million (45.3 per cent of labour force).

Total: 9.6 million (72.5 per cent of labour force).

Labour force: 13.24 million.

Schools

New South Wales – All schools will return to full-time face-to-face classes from May 25.

Victoria – Return to classrooms will begin on May 26, with prep, grades one and two, and years 11 and 12 returning. Students in years three to 10 will return on June 9.

Queensland – From May 11 kindergarten, prep and years 1, 11 and 12 return. Remaining students planned to return from May 25.

Western Australia – Face-to-face teaching in place for all students, but attendance is optional until May 18.

South Australia – Schools reopened and students encouraged to attend.

Tasmania – Home-learning still in place, but schools open for parents who are unable to supervise their children.

Northern Territory – Returned to classrooms on April 20.

ACT – Plan to return during term 2. Primary school children, and year 7 and 12 students will return first.

Plans to lift restrictions

NSW

Stage 1

Begins on 15 May.

Home gatherings limited to a maximum of five visitors from separate households.

Gathering limit increased to 10 people for outdoor activities.

Weddings limited to 10 guests.

Funerals allowed 20 people indoors and 30 people outdoors.

Religious gatherings limited to 10 people.

Victoria

Stage 1

Begins on 13 May.

Home gatherings limited to a maximum of five visitors from separate households.

Gathering limit increased to 10 people for outdoor activities, and religious gatherings.

Weddings will be limited to 10 people plus the couple and celebrant.

Funerals allowed 20 people indoors and 30 people outdoors.

Food and drink businesses remain limited to takeaway and home delivery.

Schedule for cafes, restaurants, and pubs

On 1 June cafes, restaurants, and pubs will be allowed to serve 20 people per enclosed area.

From 22 June the restriction may be raised to 50 people.

From the middle of July the restriction may be raised to 100 people.

Queensland

Stage 1

Begins on 15 May.

Home gatherings limited to a maximum of five visitors from seperate households.

Gatherings allowed for up to 10 people for most outdoor non-contact activities, libraries, weddings, religious services.

Funerals up to 20 people indoors or 30 people outdoors.

Recreational travel allowed within 150km of home in metro areas. Travel up to 500km from home is permitted in regional areas, and travellers can stay in a location (accommodation, family or friend) overnight.

10 person maximum for dining in at restaurants, cafes, pubs, licensed clubs, RSLs and hotels. 20 person limit for licensed venues in regional areas.

Stage 2

Begins on 12 June.

Gatherings of up to 20 people.

Funerals allowed up to 50 people.

Recreational travel limit raised to 250km. Camping and accommodation restrictions lifted, including caravan parks.

Stage 3

Begins on 10 July

Gatherings of up to 100 people.

South Australia

Stage 1

Begins on 11 May.

Gathering limit increased to 10 people.

Funerals allowed up to 20 people indoors and 30 people outdoors.

Stage 2

Begins from 8 June

Gathering limit increased to 20 people.

Western Australia

Stage 1

Stage 1 has been in place since 27 April.

Stage 2

Begins on 18 May.

Public gathering limit increased to 20 people.

Weddings and funerals allowed up to 20 people indoors and 30 people outdoors.

Some regional travel bans remain in place.

Stage 3

Due to begin around four weeks after stage 2.

Tasmania

Stage 1

Begins on 18 May.

Gatherings increased to 10 people.

Households capped at 5 visitors.

30 people allowed at outdoor funerals. Funerals increased to a 20 person limit on 11 May.

Stage 2

Due to begin on 15 June.

Gatherings increased to a 20 person limit.

Review of household visitor restrictions.

Funeral limit lifted to 50 people.

Stage 3

Due to begin on 13 July.

Gatherings maximum limit will be lifted to between 50 and 100 people.

Aged care homes will be allowed five visitors and multiple visits.

Northern Territory

Stage 1

Began on 1 May.

Restrictions lifted on a host of indoor and outdoor recreational activities.

Stage 2

Due to begin on 15 May.

More restrictions lifted on businesses, including food services, gyms, and public libraries.

Stage 3

Due to begin on 5 June.

ACT

Stage 1

Began on 9 May.

Gathering limit lifted to a maximum of 10 people for both indoor and outdoor gatherings. Includes religious ceremonies, outdoor boot camps, and real estate open houses and auctions.

Home gatherings are limited to 10 people with the exception of where two households coming together is more than 10 people.

Weddings allowed 10 guests.

Funerals allowed 20 people indoors and 30 people outdoors.