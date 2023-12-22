PUBLICATIONS

IPA Poll: Attitude To Big Business Playing Politics

22 December 2023
The poll was commissioned jointly by the Institute of Public Affairs and ADVANCE and was conducted by Insightfully.  It forms part of the largest and most comprehensive post-referendum exit-survey undertaken.

The poll was conducted between 12-19 October 2023 with a sample of 3,526 Australian voters with a margin of error ± 1.7% at a 95% confidence interval using a combination of online and telephone questions.  The sample was weighted to be representative of the Australian adult population by age, gender, and location according to AEC statistics.

QUESTION

The involvement of big business in political issues doesn’t reflect my values.

Question - The involvement of big business in political issues doesn’t reflect my values.
