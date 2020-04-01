IPA Keeping In Touch – 1 April 2020

Dear IPA Members

I was in the office late this time last week, joining Paul Murray Live from our Bailleu Myer media studio due to ‘social distancing’ measures at Sky’s Melbourne bureau.

Our indefatigable Digital Media Production Manager Saul was still packing up as I left to make the short walk from the IPA’s office to my apartment in Spencer Street. I carried my computer’s hard drive under my arm, preparing to work from home for a few weeks, possibly months.

The IPA’s office straddles Collins Street and Bank Place, a typically Melburnian laneway through which I walk on my way home. Directly opposite the office is the Mitre Tavern, a glorious old pub with a sprawling outdoor area – a regular hangout for IPA staff and hundreds of other office workers around the city. It’s not unusual to walk past the Mitre late at night and see a small crowd of office workers, ties loosened, staggering off home after an extended after-work drinks.

But of course, on Wednesday last week the Mitre was closed. As was the Trattoria, the Indian restaurant, the hole-in-the-wall coffee joint, the hookah bar, and Dikstein’s – the cafe where John Roskam hired me. All good businesses, all closed. Some of them will never reopen.

Melburnians have a strong parochial streak. Much as we grumble about its lousy politics and woke sensibilities, this town becomes a part of you, it gets into your bones. Each shuttered business is like a scab on our city. Soon, ‘For Lease’ signs will sprout all over Melbourne like scars.

These days everything is ominous, foreboding, laced with fear. Madonna was pilloried widely for her bizarre video last week claiming that the coronavirus was a ‘great equaliser’ – and rightfully so – but she did make an important point in one respect: The most frightening thing about COVID-19 is that nobody knows who is next. Many of us will become infected. Some of us will be hospitalised. A few of us, tragically, will die.

And all of us – with the possible exception of a privileged few, safe in the warm embrace of the public sector – will be affected, one way or another, by the economic catastrophe that the coronavirus has unleashed.

–

There’s a meme floating around on the internet: Is everyone enjoying their 30-day free trial of socialism?

Well, many a true word said in jest. In fact, in many ways we are seeing the consequences of every naive leftist fantasy in recent memory brought to bear. Honest commerce has been all but rendered impossible. Industry has been halted. Supermarket shelves are empty as some retailers resort to what is effectively rationing. Air travel has been limited to a very select few. Bars, pubs, pokies joints, casinos and nightclubs – long in the crosshairs of big public health and sundry other busybodies – are all shut. Emergency government measures will plunge the country into a colossal debt that may never be paid off. And worst of all, thousands of Australians have been thrown out of work as Centrelink queues stretch around the block with no end in sight. It is something that many Australians – myself included – haven’t seen in our lifetimes, and something that I hope to never see again.

Greta Thunberg reckons she has it – or rather has had it. Remember her? Six months ago she admonished world leaders at the United Nations, snarling that ‘All you can talk about is money, and fairy tales of endless economic growth. How dare you!’ Many of us had a chuckle at Thunberg at the time. Few of us would have predicted that within a few months, we’d be plunged into a nightmare of no money and economic ruin.

Economics is now important again. Really important. And not whacky spin-offs like ‘behavioural economics’ or ‘progressive economics’ or some such. We need serious, ‘black letter’ economics. Living standards matter now. Employment really matters right now. Hell, even hitherto meaningless catch phrases like ‘Jobs and Growth’ matter right now.

From now on, every government, every policy, every platform of every political party at every election for the foreseeable future will be judged by a single metric – the number of Australians it will put back into work. Political indulgences like climate and identity politics and black armband history are now firmly behind us. Jobs are all that matters.

Unfortunately, politicians around Australia and indeed the world seem incapable of thinking outside the simplistic Keynesian box, the lazy and narrow brand of economic chicanery that has dominated public policy debate in Australia since John Howard was in the Lodge.

Every day, it seems, various governments announce yet another suite of grand ‘stimulus’ measures. At best, they will keep business chugging along on life support for a little while, further entrenching the ‘got-us-through-the-GFC’ mythology – the ugly precedent that the prudent response to any crisis, real or imagined, is to borrow a monstrously large amount of money, blow it all on God-knows-what, and leave the next generation of Australians carrying the can.

And yet the chattering classes have been screeching that the extraordinary suspension of economic activity we are seeing does not go far enough, invoking the tired mantra of ‘money versus human life’. Perhaps these loud Australians could go down to one of Australia’s rapidly growing dole queues and then talk about human life.

Meanwhile, state premiers seem to be trying to outdo each other in terms of who can tank their state’s economy the fastest, all in the name of being seen to be ‘doing something’. It’s like an exercise in perverse societal backburning. Burning down their state in order to save it.

Scott Morrison has wisely recognised this, in what could be the definitive statement of his prime ministership, saying: