IPA Facts: Volume 49 No.1 – 2024

The first volume of IPA Facts for 2024 examines issues of immediate importance to millions of Australians.

These include electricity prices, business entries and exits by state, spending on education and the outcomes achieved by students, migration numbers, the incidence and cost of imprisonment, and facts about per capita gross domestic product (a more reliable and revealing measure than headline GDP).

And, as has always been the case with IPA Facts, we include one article of a non-political or economic nature; in this edition facts about the Boeing 747. We hope you enjoy reading IPA Facts.