IPA Facts: Volume 48 No.4 – 2023

The fourth and final edition of IPA Facts for 2023 provides a snapshot of our worsening cost-of-living crisis, and the debilitating effect of red and green tape on Australia’s resources and agriculture sectors.

There are also facts on the October 14 referendum result, in which Australians resoundingly rejected a proposal to insert a race-based Voice to Parliament in our Constitution. And, as the festive season approaches, there are facts on how much tax you pay to enjoy a drink!

We hope you enjoy reading the latest issue of IPA Facts.