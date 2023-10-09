IPA Facts Relaunch

IPA Facts: Volume 48 No.3 – 2023

9 October 2023
Knowing the facts is key to winning the debate! I am pleased therefore to present the latest issue of IPA Facts.

The latest issue looks at:

  • Provides a snapshot of the distribution of coal fired power stations across the globe;
  • Lists five key facts about the proposed Voice to Parliament;
  • Examines Australia’s worsening housing shortage;
  • Presents five important facts about Australia’s National Curriculum; and
  • Offers a brief insight into the life and work of history’s most successful novelist.

