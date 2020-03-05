Media Highlights 27 February -5 March

Select menu item
Hey…What Did I Miss?

Wednesday March 4

  • Gary Hardgrave said that universities are “afraid of a wonderful, intelligent, straight-talking woman” in Renee Gorman and that is why they won’t allow Generation Liberty on campus.
  • Gideon Rozner joined the panel for Sky News’ Paul Murray Live

Tuesday March 3

  • Daniel Wild’s comments about Harry and Meghan’s exit from the Royal Family was picked up by Express in the UK.

Monday March 2

  • James Bolt appeared on The Bolt Report to discuss Michael Bloomberg’s awful campaign for President and the problems of shadowbanning by Silicon Valley.
  • A lunch celebrating Brexit hosted by the IPA was written up in The Age‘s CBD section
  • Evan Mulholland gave comments to the Manningham Leader about local councillors in line for a pay rise.
  • Our poll on Australians’ attitudes towards the ABC was featured in a Corrine Barraclough article in The Spectator Australia.

Sunday March 1

  • Gideon Rozner joined the panel on Sky News Weekend Live

Friday February 28

  • Our poll on Australians’ attitudes towards the ABC was featured in The Australian‘s ‘Media Watch Dog
  • The poll was also referenced by Alan Jones on 2GB Mornings.
