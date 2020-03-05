Media Highlights 27 February -5 March

Wednesday March 4
- Gary Hardgrave said that universities are “afraid of a wonderful, intelligent, straight-talking woman” in Renee Gorman and that is why they won’t allow Generation Liberty on campus.
- Gideon Rozner joined the panel for Sky News’ Paul Murray Live
Tuesday March 3
- Daniel Wild’s comments about Harry and Meghan’s exit from the Royal Family was picked up by Express in the UK.
Monday March 2
- James Bolt appeared on The Bolt Report to discuss Michael Bloomberg’s awful campaign for President and the problems of shadowbanning by Silicon Valley.
- A lunch celebrating Brexit hosted by the IPA was written up in The Age‘s CBD section
- Evan Mulholland gave comments to the Manningham Leader about local councillors in line for a pay rise.
- Our poll on Australians’ attitudes towards the ABC was featured in a Corrine Barraclough article in The Spectator Australia.
Sunday March 1
- Gideon Rozner joined the panel on Sky News Weekend Live
Friday February 28
- Our poll on Australians’ attitudes towards the ABC was featured in The Australian‘s ‘Media Watch Dog‘
- The poll was also referenced by Alan Jones on 2GB Mornings.