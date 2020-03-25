Their ABC Peddles Panic In A Crisis

A must read thread by Institute of Public Affairs Director of Policy, Gideon Rozner on some shocking reporting by the ABC during the COVID-19 health and economic crisis:

This interview has to be heard to be believed. Only the ABC – a publicly-funded media conglomerate totally insulated from commercial and economic reality – could issue such thinly-veiled demands to chuck thousands more Australians onto the dole queue. https://t.co/kpn5Vz2203 — Gideon Rozner (@GideonCRozner) March 25, 2020

Well done to @GregHuntMP for calling out @frankelly08 – who, it must be said, is usually one of the ABC’s more sensible journalists – for a line of questioning that is ‘flat pain false wrong, incorrect and completely untrue’ — Gideon Rozner (@GideonCRozner) March 25, 2020

Aunty had a shocking run of things during this #coronavirusau crisis. They are using their own health journalist in stories, their ‘expert’ may have caused millions to keep their kids home from school, against the CMO advice. Then he backflipped. https://t.co/NBGjC6zOcA — Gideon Rozner (@GideonCRozner) March 25, 2020

ABC’s political reporter @andrewprobyn in his press conference last night described schools as ‘human petri-dishes’ – Hats off to the PM @ScottMorrisonMP for calling this out as ‘alarmist’. — Gideon Rozner (@GideonCRozner) March 25, 2020

Of course, there is nothing wrong with asking questions about govt policy, even during an emergency – I myself have been querying the responses of state premiers in particular. But the ABC’s bias towards authoritarianism and full-blown economic vandalism is palpable. — Gideon Rozner (@GideonCRozner) March 25, 2020

No matter how many of those obnoxious, misty-eyed ‘ABC Yours’ ads they produce, there is no denying that the ABC has lost touch with the Australian mainstream. — Gideon Rozner (@GideonCRozner) March 25, 2020

It should be privatised, with proceeds going to retiring the gargantuan debt that the country has – necessarily – incurred keeping people in work. — Gideon Rozner (@GideonCRozner) March 25, 2020