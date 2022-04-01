The Joke’s On Us

To our eternal benefit, Australia has seldom been taken seriously. When Dirk Hartog strayed off course on his way to Indonesia in 1616 and stumbled upon the west coast of our desert-like continent, he took one look around and decided it was of no use to him or his employer, the mighty Dutch East India Company. Hartog had been sent to Indonesia to collect a boatload of cinnamon, cloves and other exotic spices which were the new staples in the kitchens of the emerging, aspirational middle class of Europe. This barren, seemingly uninhabited land clearly offered none of that, so after a couple of days he continued north to his more commercially lucrative destination. But before he pulled anchor he knocked up a pewter plate with his and his senior crew’s names on it and sent a few men ashore to nail it to a post atop a limestone cliff. It was the 17th-century equivalent of a graffitist leaving his tag on the side of a building in a remote ghost town, and about as consequential.

Hartog’s compatriot Willem de Vlamingh had a snoop around the west coast 81 years later, venturing further south, and found what he thought was in part a “paradise on earth”, albeit with giant rats occupying what is now called Rottnest Island. Had he convinced the Dutch government or Dutch East India Company that the land had potential, Australia’s introduction to European colonialism would have been entirely different, and Australia today would be arguably an unhappier society. The places where the Dutch East India Company once settled or dominated – Java, Malaysia, Sri Lanka and South Africa – are not among the world’s most free and prosperous former colonies.

By being settled under vastly different circumstances a century later, Australia later became, ironically, one of the greatest and happiest middle class nations in history. And with it, we developed a unique sense of humour that fitted well with our famously sardonic and pragmatic attitude.

It was more to do with good timing than planning. The empire that did settle Australia didn’t take the country entirely seriously either. While the British government at the time considered establishing a colony around Botany Bay strategically beneficial, the urgent need to shift some of its working-class convicts offshore was a considerably stronger motivating force.

By 1787, when the First Fleet set sail, the Enlightenment, especially the anti-slavery ideas of William Wilberforce, dominated discussions in the salons of London. Along with food, rum, convicts and sailors, the Fleet carried the less tangible but equally significant cargo of Enlightenment ideals, such as the separation of church and state, freedom of speech, the rule of law and equality before the law, individual autonomy and, according to Phillip himself, the revolutionary notion that “there shall be no slavery in a free land”.

This liberalism extended to the inhabitants he knew he would encounter in the new land. His instructions were to “endeavour by every possible means to open an intercourse with the natives, and to conciliate their affection, enjoining all our subjects to live in amity and kindness with them”.

It was a break from the usual way colonies were established. Twelve years earlier, Britain’s rule over the colonies in America began to be eroded when Thomas Jefferson and others declared the empire was obstructing them from their unalienable right to “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness”, which led to the colonies declaring their independence.

The sailors and convicts aboard the First Fleet needed no such formality. They disembarked into what was in theory a penal colony, but which had no walls. Some convicts made a run for it, and either perished or returned so emaciated that, according to one report, not even crows would have picked at their carcasses. Whether they realised it or not, their future relied on the colony becoming self-sufficient. When illness forced Arthur Phillip to return to England in 1792, his replacement, Francis Grose, introduced policies that avoided replicating the poverty and unemployment that had driven many of his convicts to crimes of theft in the first place. He granted land and convict labourers to his officers in an effort to replace public farms with private enterprise. In some instances, the convicts were paid with rum. Convicts too, upon emancipation, were given land to make a go of things. The Enlightenment principles that people should be free to govern their own affairs and that self-interest was the greatest driver of economic activity, were embedded long before any settlers felt the need to formally declare their right to pursue happiness. They were too busy doing it. From this harsh but opportunity-laden environment emerged a culture that frequently and stoically found amusement in the face of adversity. And it wasn’t just the white settlers who created this.

“I often think that we Australians underestimate the contribution that Indigenous people have made to our national ethos,” then prime minister Tony Abbott told a Reconciliation Dinner in Canberra in 2014.