Daniel Andrews’ Lockdowns Create Two Victorias

A new poll of 1,042 Victorians commissioned by free market think tank the Institute of Public Affairs demonstrates that the lockdown measures implemented by the Andrews government has created two Victorias.

The poll data was collected by marketing research firm Dynata between 1-7 October 2020. It asked Victorians to agree or disagree with the statement: “Daniel Andrews has mismanaged the government’s response to COVID-19 and should resign.”

41% agree

19% neither agree nor disagree

41% disagree

It also asked Victorians to agree or disagree with the statement: “Daniel Andrews does not understand the impacts of his restrictions on ordinary Victorians.”

42% agree

17% neither agree nor disagree

42% disagree

“We are living in two Victorias. The lockdowns have smashed small businesses, young Victorians, and those in the private, productive parts of the economy, while public servants and bureaucrats have received pay rises.” said Daniel Wild, Director of Research at the IPA.

“Daniel Andrews and many of those employed in his office and in the Victorian public service have never run their own business, and so they unable to comprehend the immense damage they have inflicted on those who do.”

“Victorians are losing confidence in Daniel Andrews because they do not believe Daniel Andrews understands the impacts that his restrictions are having on ordinary Victorians.”

“The Westminster system of government under which we operate means that ultimately it is ministers and the Premier who must take responsibility for the actions of their office and the public service.”

“The Andrews Government has disfigured Victoria with more lockdowns to deal with the second wave unleashed by his catastrophic ineptitude with hotel quarantine and contact tracing.”

“The Victorian Government must lift all remaining lockdown measures and replace them with proportionate, risk-based, targeted measures based on maintaining medical capacity. The elimination strategy currently being pursued means no jobs, no freedom, and no hope for mainstream Victorians,” said Mr Wild.

