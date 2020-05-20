A daily email by free market think tank the Institute of Public Affairs, providing the latest economic data and policy measures for journalists, commentators and IPA members.

Daily IPA comment, attributable to Daniel Wild, Director of Research at the Institute of Public Affairs:

“Manufacturing will be central to Australia’s future. But to bring manufacturing back to Australia’s shores governments must cut red and green tape, reduce the company tax rate, and make it is easier for manufacturing firms to employ Australian workers.”

“Australia cannot sustain a manufacturing base when it has the fourth highest electricity prices in the world. Governments must reduce regulation and red tape on coal-fired power which is low-cost and reliable, end all subsidies to wind and solar power which are high-cost and intermittent, and repeal the ban on nuclear power.”

“The Paris Climate Agreement is incompatible with flourishing heavy-industry and manufacturing sectors. Australia must exit the Paris Climate Agreement which makes no noticeable difference to the global temperature but according to IPA research will impose a $52 billion economic and social cost on Australia.”

“Australia can either meet the Paris Climate Agreement emission reduction obligations, or have a manufacturing sector; but not both.”

Research prepared by IPA Research Fellows Kurt Wallace and Cian Hussey.

Latest Changes

Australia

7,068 confirmed cases and 99 deaths. There are 558 active cases and 6,411 recoveries. There are 47 cases in hospital and 11 of those are in intensive care.

The NSW government has announced that intra-state travel restrictions will be lifted on 1 June. Museums, art galleries and libraries will open, and pubs, clubs and cafes will be allowed to have 20 patrons.

The South Australian government has brought forward easing of restrictions on restaurants, cafes, and pubs. Restaurants and cafes will be allowed to up to 10 diners inside and 10 diners outside. Pubs and clubs will be allowed to reopen on 5 June.

The ABS has released preliminary retail turnover figures for April. Retail turnover fell by a record 17.9 per cent. The decline follows a record increase in March. Retail turnover is down 9.4 per cent compared to April 2019.

According to the latest Guardian Essential Poll, of the people who have lost their job due to the lockdown: 18 per cent believe they will return to work quickly. 36 per cent believe it will take them a long time to find paid work again. 10 per cent believe they will never work again.

ANZ-Roy Morgan consumer confidence is up 2 points to 92.3. Remains below the monthly average since 1990 of 112.9.

Labour force paid by the government

73.3 per cent of the labour force is either directly employed by Commonwealth and state governments or local councils, or is in receipt of the JobSeeker unemployment payment or the JobKeeper wage subsidy:

Public sector: 2 million (15.1 per cent of labour force).

JobSeeker: 1.6 million (12.1 per cent of labour force).

JobKeeper: 6.1 million (46.1 per cent of labour force).

Total: 9.7 million (73.3 per cent of labour force).

Labour force: 13.24 million.

Schools

New South Wales – All schools will return to full-time face-to-face classes from May 25.

Victoria – A staggered return to classrooms will begin on May 26, with prep, grades one and two, and years 11 and 12 returning. Students in years three to 10 will return on June 9.

Queensland – From May 11 kindergarten, prep and years 1, 11 and 12 return. Remaining students planned to return from May 25.

Western Australia – Face-to-face teaching in place for all students, but attendance is optional until May 18.

South Australia – Schools reopened and students encouraged to attend.

Tasmania – Home-learning still in place, but schools open for parents who are unable to supervise their children.

Northern Territory – Returned to classrooms on April 20.

ACT – Plan to return during term 2. Primary school children, and year 7 and 12 students will return first.

Plans to lift restrictions

NSW

From 15 May

Home gatherings limited to a maximum of five visitors from separate households.

Gathering limit increased to 10 people for outdoor activities.

Weddings limited to 10 guests.

Funerals allowed 20 people indoors and 30 people outdoors.

Religious gatherings limited to 10 people.

From 1 June

Intra-state travel restrictions are completely lifted.

Museums, art galleries and libraries can reopen.

Pubs, clubs and cafes can have 20 patrons.

Victoria

From 13 May

Home gatherings limited to a maximum of five visitors from separate households.

Gathering limit increased to 10 people for outdoor activities, and religious gatherings.

Weddings will be limited to 10 people plus the couple and celebrant.

Funerals allowed 20 people indoors and 30 people outdoors.

Food and drink businesses remain limited to takeaway and home delivery.

From 1 June

Cafes, restaurants, and pubs will be allowed to serve 20 people per enclosed area.

From 22 June

The restrictions on cafes, restaurants, and pubs may be raised to 50 people.

From mid July

The restriction on cafes, restaurants, and pubs may be raised to 100 people.

Queensland

From 15 May

Home gatherings limited to a maximum of five visitors from separate households.

Gatherings allowed for up to 10 people for most outdoor non-contact activities, libraries, weddings, religious services.

Funerals up to 20 people indoors or 30 people outdoors.

Recreational travel allowed within 150km of home in metro areas. Travel up to 500km from home is permitted in regional areas, and travellers can stay in a location (accommodation, family or friend) overnight.

10 person maximum for dining in at restaurants, cafes, pubs, licensed clubs, RSLs and hotels. 20 person limit for licensed venues in regional areas.

From 12 June

Gatherings of up to 20 people.

Funerals allowed up to 50 people.

Recreational travel limit raised to 250km. Camping and accommodation restrictions lifted, including caravan parks.

From 10 July

Gatherings of up to 100 people.

South Australia

From 11 May

Gathering limit increased to 10 people.

Funerals allowed up to 20 people indoors and 30 people outdoors.

From 22 May

Restaurants and cafes will be able to seat 20 patrons, half inside and half outside, and serve alcohol.

From 5 June

Pubs and clubs can reopen.

Western Australia

From 18 May

Public gathering limit increased to 20 people.

Weddings and funerals allowed up to 20 people indoors and 30 people outdoors.

Some regional travel bans remain in place.

Stage 3

Due to begin around four weeks after stage 2.

Tasmania

From 18 May

Gatherings increased to 10 people.

Households capped at 5 visitors.

30 people allowed at outdoor funerals. Funerals increased to a 20 person limit on 11 May.

From 15 June

Gatherings increased to a 20 person limit.

Review of household visitor restrictions.

Funeral limit lifted to 50 people.

From 13 June

Gatherings maximum limit will be lifted to between 50 and 100 people.

Aged care homes will be allowed five visitors and multiple visits.

Northern Territory

From 1 May

Restrictions lifted on a host of indoor and outdoor recreational activities.

From 15 May

More restrictions lifted on businesses, including food services, gyms, and public libraries.

From 5 June

Further easing of restrictions due.

ACT

From 9 May

Gathering limit lifted to a maximum of 10 people for both indoor and outdoor gatherings. Includes religious ceremonies, outdoor boot camps, and real estate open houses and auctions.

Home gatherings are limited to 10 people with the exception of where two households coming together is more than 10 people.

Weddings allowed 10 guests.

Funerals allowed 20 people indoors and 30 people outdoors.