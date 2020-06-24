A daily email by free market think tank the Institute of Public Affairs, providing the latest economic data and policy measures for journalists, commentators and IPA members.

Daily IPA comment attributable to Cian Hussey, Research Fellow at the Institute of Public Affairs:

“The figures released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics today provide more evidence of the devastating impact of heavy-handed lockdowns on Australian businesses.”

“Around 1.6 million businesses have seen their revenue decline, with 220,000 seeing almost all of their revenue disappear.”

“The only way to get Australians back into work and businesses open is to end the remaining lockdown measures where safe to do so, slash red and green tape and cut taxes.”

Australia

7,492 confirmed cases and 102 deaths. There are 475 active cases and 6,915 recoveries. There are 19 cases in hospital and 3 of those are in intensive care.

According to the latest ABS Business Impacts of COVID-19 release: 66% of businesses reported a decline in revenue compared to the same time last year. Of the businesses reporting a decline in revenue: 26% saw a decrease of up to 25%. 37% saw a decrease of between 25-50%. 17% saw a decrease of between 50-75%. 14% saw a decrease of more than 75%. 6% reported that they did not know how much their revenue had declined.



Labour force paid by the government

54.3% of the labour force is either directly employed by Commonwealth and state governments or local councils, or is in receipt of the JobSeeker unemployment payment or the JobKeeper wage subsidy:

Public sector: 2 million (15.3% of labour force).

JobSeeker: 1.6 million (12.2% of labour force).

JobKeeper: 3.5 million (26.8% of labour force).

Total: 7.1 million (54.3% of labour force).

Labour force: 13.08 million.

Plans to lift restrictions

NSW

Current restrictions

Home gathering restricted to 20 guests not including the household.

Weddings limited to 20 guests.

Funerals restricted to 20 people indoors and 30 people outdoors.

Pubs, clubs, cafes, and restaurants are restricted to 50 customers and must not exceed one customer per four square metres.

Religious services restricted to 50 people.

Employers must allow employees to work from home where it is reasonably practical to do so.

Gyms, yoga studios, tattoo parlours and massage parlours can reopen with a limited to 100 people per venue and 10 people per class.

1 July

Community sport allowed to resume.

Indoor venue restrictions will be limited to one person per four square metres with the maximum cap being removed.

Events at outdoor venues with a maximum capacity under 40,000 will be allowed to operate at 25% capacity with ticketed seating and social distancing measures in place.

Victoria

Current restrictions

Private gatherings limited to five guests from other households.

Outdoor gatherings are restricted to 10 people.

Weddings limited to 20 guests.

Funerals limited to 50 people.

Religious services limited to 20 people.

Restaurants, cafes, and pubs restricted to 20 customers per space. Alcohol only served with food.

Beauty services, community facilities, swimming pools, museums, amusement parks, zoos, non-contact outdoor sporting activities, real estate auctions, and open houses are restricted to 20 people per space with social distancing measures.

Shared facilities at camping and accommodation venues must remain closed.

Gyms and other indoor sports centres will be allowed 20 people per undivided space and 10 people per group.

Under-age community sport and adult non-contact sport allowed.

Those who can work from home must continue to do so through to 31 July.

Announced easing of restrictions

12 July

The restrictions on cafes, restaurants, and pubs will be raised to 50 people.

Community facilities, swimming pools, museums, amusement parks, zoos, and non-contact outdoor sporting activities will increase to 50 people per space with social distancing measures.

Indoor venues including cinemas, concert venues, and stadiums will be allowed up to 50 seated patrons per space.

Queensland

Current restrictions

Home gatherings limited to 20 people including the household.

Funerals limited to 100 people.

Weddings limited to 20 people.

Restaurants, cafes, and pubs restricted to 20 patrons per space.

Beauty services, entertainment venues, auctions, open homes, libraries, and museums limited to 20 people.

State border restrictions remain in place. Entry is restricted to Queensland residents, residents from border communities undertaking essential services, and those with an exemption. International travellers and interstate travellers from declared hotspots must undertake a 14 day quarantine.

Announced easing of restrictions

10 July

Gathering limits raised to 100 people.

South Australia

Current restrictions

Gatherings restricted to 20 people per room or area, with 1 person per 4 square metres, up to a total of 80 guests at the venue. This includes venues such as cafes and restaurants and events such as weddings.

Funerals are restricted to a maximum of 50 attendees.

Alcohol can only be served with a meal to those seated.

Indoor and outdoor sport is permitted but restricted to non-contact activities. Indoor sport restricted to training only. Changing rooms, showers, and sauna or spa facilities must remain closed.

Non-essential travellers from Victoria, New South Wales and the ACT may enter the state, but must quarantine for 14 days.

Visitors to aged-care facilities must have had an influenza vaccination.

Movement into some remote and regional areas is restricted at least until 17 September.

Announced easing of restrictions

25 June

Indoor sport competition can take place, restricted to non-contact only.

20 July

State border restrictions will be lifted.

Western Australia

Current restrictions

Non-work indoor and outdoor gatherings restricted to 100 people per single undivided space, and up to 300 people in total per venue across multiple spaces.

Weddings and funerals restricted to 100 people.

Intra-state travel is permitted, but some restrictions remain for travel to remote communities.

All venues are restricted to 1 person per 2 square metres.

Alcohol may be served without a meal, but patrons must be seated.

Food courts can reopen, but patrons must be seated.

All wellbeing and health services (beauty salons, saunas, etc.) can resume. All gyms, health clubs, and indoor sports centres can reopen, and contact sport and training is allowed.

Tabs and Pub TABs can reopen.

Businesses encouraged to bring workers back on-site.

Announced easing of restrictions

27 June

All existing gathering limits are removed, gatherings will only be restricted by the 1 person per 2 square metre rule.

Seated service requirement at food businesses and licensed premises removed.

All events, except for large-scale, multi-stage music festivals, are permitted.

Major sports and entertainment venues are restricted to 50 per cent capacity.

17 July

All restrictions, except for the hard border with the rest of the country and travel restrictions to some remote communities, are lifted.

Tasmania

Current restrictions

Indoor and outdoor gatherings restricted to 20 people, with physical distancing and a maximum of 1 person per 4 square metres.

Weddings and religious ceremonies (including church services) limited to 40 attendees.

Funerals limited to 50 attendees.

Households limited to 10 visitors.

Museums, galleries and historic sites limited to 80 attendees.

Theatres and concert venues limited to 40 attendees.

Outdoor community sport and indoor sport and recreation permitted with up to 20 participants. Showers and change rooms remain closed.

Working from home is encouraged.

Announced easing of restrictions

13 July

Limit on gatherings increased to 50-100 people.

Aged care homes allowed 5 visitors.

Day trips and camping for school groups allowed.

Saunas and bathhouses can reopen.

Allowed five visitors and multiple visits.

Northern Territory

Current restrictions

All interstate arrivals must quarantine for 14 days in a facility of the governments choosing and will be required to pay costs.

Major events are restricted and subject to a case-by-case approval.

Interstate arrivals must still quarantine for 14 days but can choose their own self-quarantine arrangements.

ACT

Current restrictions

Gatherings limited to 20 people with 1 person per 4 square metres.

Funerals limited to 50 attendees.

Beauty therapy, nail salons, spa and massage parlours open.

Gyms, health clubs, fitness and wellness centres restricted to small group supervised sessions.

Low-contact indoor and outdoor sport permitted.

Concert venues, theatres, arenas, auditoriums and stadiums open for rehearsals and small performances with a maximum of 50 people.