“Any Delay In Moving Restrictions Would Rightly Be Seen As Hypocrisy”

Daily IPA comment attributable to Dara Macdonald, Research Fellow at the Institute of Public Affairs:

“After months of forgoing funerals, weddings, and work, mainstream Australians will start to lose trust in their governments if the restrictions are not wound back immediately.”

“The state and federal governments must not use the protests as an excuse to prolong opening up the economy and the internal borders. More ‘wait and see’ is not tenable when we must get people back into work as soon as possible.”

“Any delay in removing restrictions would rightly be seen as hypocrisy by mainstream Australians who have patiently and in good faith abided by the law.”

Research prepared by IPA Research Fellows Kurt Wallace and Cian Hussey.

Latest Changes

Australia

7,267 confirmed cases and 102 deaths. There are 445 active cases and 6,720 recoveries. There are 19 cases in hospital and 2 of those are in intensive care.

The federal government will defer up to $1 billion in PAYG tax receipts from businesses and high income earners to help with cash flow. The deferral will delay PAYG instalment payments for around 2.2 million people and 81,000 businesses, and is expected to be cost-neutral over the forward estimates.

The ABS has released Lending Indicators, Apr 2020 showing a 24.8% decline in new loan commitments for personal finance in the month of April. This is the largest monthly decline recorded since the measure began in 2002.

Labour force paid by the government

53.6% of the labour force is either directly employed by Commonwealth and state governments or local councils, or is in receipt of the JobSeeker unemployment payment or the JobKeeper wage subsidy:

Public sector: 2 million (15.1% of labour force).

JobSeeker: 1.6 million (12.1% of labour force).

JobKeeper: 3.5 million (26.4% of labour force).

Total: 7.1 million (53.6% of labour force).

Labour force: 13.24 million.

Schools

New South Wales – All schools will return to full-time face-to-face classes from May 25.

Victoria – Staggered return to classrooms will begin on May 26, with prep, grades one and two, and years 11 and 12 returning. Students in years three to 10 return on June 9.

Queensland – From May 11 kindergarten, prep and years 1, 11 and 12 return. Remaining students planned to return from May 25.

Western Australia – Face-to-face teaching in place for all students, but attendance is optional until May 18.

South Australia – Schools reopened and students encouraged to attend.

Tasmania – Kindergarten to year 6 students and year 11-12 students return on May 25. Students in years 7-10 will return to school on June 9.

Northern Territory – Returned to classrooms on April 20.

ACT – Plan to return during term 2. Primary school children, and year 7 and 12 students will return first.

Plans to lift restrictions

NSW

From 15 May

Home gatherings limited to a maximum of five visitors from separate households.

Gathering limit increased to 10 people for outdoor activities.

Weddings limited to 10 guests.

Funerals allowed 20 people indoors and 30 people outdoors.

Religious gatherings limited to 10 people.

From 1 June

Pubs, clubs and cafes can serve up to 50 patrons.

Weddings limit increased to 20 guests.

Religious gatherings limit increased to 50 people.

Intra-state travel restrictions are completely lifted.

Museums, art galleries and libraries can reopen.

From 13 June

Gyms, yoga studios, tattoo parlours and massage parlours can reopen with a limit of 100 people per venue and 10 people per class.

From 1 July

Community sport will return.

Victoria

From 13 May

Home gatherings limited to a maximum of five visitors from separate households.

Gathering limit increased to 10 people for outdoor activities, and religious gatherings.

Weddings will be limited to 10 people plus the couple and celebrant.

Funerals allowed 20 people indoors and 30 people outdoors.

Food and drink businesses remain limited to takeaway and home delivery.

From 26 May

Public playgrounds, outdoor communal gym equipment, and skateparks will be reopened.

From 1 June

Cafes, restaurants, and pubs will be allowed to serve 20 people per enclosed area.

Private gatherings, public gatherings, weddings, religious services, increased to 20 people. Funerals increased to 50 people. Overnight stays in private residences will be allowed.

Real estate auctions and open houses will be allowed 20 people.

Beauty services will be allowed to open with up to 20 patrons.

Camping and accommodation venues allowed to open with no use of shared facilities.

Community facilities, swimming pools, museums, amusement parks, zoos, and non-contact outdoor sporting activities will be allowed to resume with up to 20 people per space with social distancing measures.

From 22 June

The restrictions on cafes, restaurants, and pubs will be raised to 50 people.

Community facilities, swimming pools, museums, amusement parks, zoos, and non-contact outdoor sporting activities will increase to 50 people per space with social distancing measures.

Gyms and other indoor sports centres will be allowed 20 people per undivided space and 10 people per group.

Indoor venues including cinemas, concert venues, and stadiums will be allowed up to 50 seated patrons per space.

From mid-July

The restriction on cafes, restaurants, and pubs may be raised to 100 people.

Queensland

From 15 May

Home gatherings limited to a maximum of five visitors from separate households.

Gatherings allowed for up to 10 people for most outdoor non-contact activities, libraries, weddings, religious services.

Funerals up to 20 people indoors or 30 people outdoors.

Recreational travel allowed within 150km of home in metro areas. Travel up to 500km from home is permitted in regional areas, and travellers can stay in a location (accommodation, family or friend) overnight.

10 person maximum for dining in at restaurants, cafes, pubs, licensed clubs, RSLs and hotels. 20 person limit for licensed venues in regional areas.

From 12 June

Gatherings of up to 20 people.

Funerals allowed up to 50 people.

Recreational travel limit raised to 250km. Camping and accommodation restrictions lifted, including caravan parks.

From 10 July

Gatherings of up to 100 people.

South Australia

From 11 May

Gathering limit increased to 10 people.

Funerals allowed up to 20 people indoors and 30 people outdoors.

From 22 May

Restaurants and cafes will be able to seat 20 patrons, half inside and half outside, and serve alcohol.

From 1 June

Pubs, clubs, restaurants, cinemas, beauty salons and gyms can reopen with up to 80 patrons.

Western Australia

From 18 May

Public gathering limit increased to 20 people.

Weddings and funerals allowed up to 20 people indoors and 30 people outdoors.

Some regional travel bans remain in place.

From 29 May

Intra-state travel restrictions are lifted. Restrictions remain for parts of the north-east of the state and for some remote communities.

From 2 June

The number of people allowed to visit a patient in hospital will increase to two at a time, children will be allowed to visit, and maternity patients can be accompanied by two birthing partners.

Tasmania

From 18 May

Gatherings increased to 10 people.

Households capped at 5 visitors.

30 people allowed at outdoor funerals. Funerals increased to a 20 person limit on 11 May.

From 5 June

Gatherings increased to a 20 person limit.

National parks reopened, camping and overnight stays are allowed.

Restaurants, cafes, pubs and clubs (excluding nightclubs) can have up to 40 patrons.

Funeral limit lifted to 50 people.

From 13 June

Gatherings maximum limit will be lifted to between 50 and 100 people.

Aged care homes will be allowed five visitors and multiple visits.

Northern Territory

From 1 May

Restrictions lifted on a host of indoor and outdoor recreational activities.

From 15 May

More restrictions lifted on businesses, including food services, gyms, and public libraries.

From 5 June

Further easing of restrictions due.

ACT

From 9 May

Gathering limit lifted to a maximum of 10 people for both indoor and outdoor gatherings. Includes religious ceremonies, outdoor boot camps, and real estate open houses and auctions.

Home gatherings are limited to 10 people with the exception of where two households coming together is more than 10 people.

Weddings allowed 10 guests.

Funerals allowed 20 people indoors and 30 people outdoors.