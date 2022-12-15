Home
Contact
About
Programs
IPA Today
IPA TV
Research
Net Zero
Research Papers
Australian Way of Life
Rights and Freedoms
Western Civilisation
Climate Change and Energy
Dignity of Work
Publications
Books
IPA Review Editions
Media Releases
Research Papers
Submissions
People
Join
Renew
Donate
Home
Contact
About
Programs
IPA Today
IPA TV
Research
Net Zero
Research Papers
Australian Way of Life
Rights and Freedoms
Western Civilisation
Climate Change and Energy
Dignity of Work
Publications
Books
IPA Review Editions
Media Releases
Research Papers
Submissions
People
Join
Renew
Donate
Menu
Annual Report
2022 Annual Report
Written by
IPA
16 December 2022
Download the 2022 Annual Report
Download
If you've enjoyed reading this article from the Institute of Public Affairs, please consider supporting us by becoming a member or making a donation. It is with your support that we are securing freedom for the future.
JOIN
DONATE
IPA
Trending Posts
IPA Announces Successor To John Roskam
Daniel Andrews’ Pandemic Bill: The Attack On our Democracy
Ideas And Liberty
John Roskam To End His Term As Executive Director Of The IPA
Keep Up To Date
Related Posts
Annual Report
2021 Annual Report
Annual Report
2020 Annual Report
Become a Member