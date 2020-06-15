A daily email by free market think tank the Institute of Public Affairs, providing the latest economic data and policy measures for journalists, commentators and IPA members.

Daily IPA comment attributable to Kurt Wallace, Research Fellow at the Institute of Public Affairs:

“Today’s announcement to cut red tape on the approval of major projects is a very positive beginning to what must be an ambitious and all-encompassing deregulation and red tape elimination agenda.”

“While Scott Morrison is right to prioritise red tape reduction for major projects, there must be an unrelenting and uncompromised focus on dismantling red and green tape across the Australian economy.”

“Red tape impedes business investment, which is currently at near record lows, and reduces productivity and wage growth. Businesses in all sectors of the economy need to be freed from the excessive weight of red tape as they seek to recover from the economic shutdown.”

“Cutting environmental approval times and streamlining the regulatory process for major projects will strengthen the economic recovery by promoting job creation and business investment.”

IPA research by Cian Hussey found that federal environmental regulation enabled by the Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act 1999 (EPBC) has increased by 445% since the introduction of the Act in 2000.

Further IPA research by Kurt Wallace found that environmental legal activism enabled by Section 487 of the EPBC Act has put over $65 billion of investment at risk since the year 2000, and held up major projects in court for a combined total of 28 years.

Latest Changes

Australia

7,320 confirmed cases and 102 deaths. There are 380 active cases and 6,838 recoveries. There are 16 cases in hospital and 3 of those are in intensive care.

The NSW government has brought forward eased restrictions to 1 July. The cap on indoor venues will be removed while maintaining the restriction of one person per four square metres. Community sport will be allowed to resume. Sporting event venues with a capacity below 40,000 will be allowed to operate at 25% capacity with ticketed seating and social distancing restrictions.

The Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has announced that the restriction on funerals will be lifted to 100 people from tomorrow.

Scott Morrison today announced the establishment of task forces consisting of state and federal regulators to fast-track the approvals process for 15 key infrastructure projects. Both public and private projects will be targeted, including the Melbourne-Brisbane inland rail project, the extension of the Olympic Dam mine in South Australia, dams in NSW, and iron ore projects in Western Australia.

Labour force paid by the government

53.6% of the labour force is either directly employed by Commonwealth and state governments or local councils, or is in receipt of the JobSeeker unemployment payment or the JobKeeper wage subsidy:

Public sector: 2 million (15.1% of labour force).

JobSeeker: 1.6 million (12.1% of labour force).

JobKeeper: 3.5 million (26.4% of labour force).

Total: 7.1 million (53.6% of labour force).

Labour force: 13.24 million.

Plans to lift restrictions

NSW

Current restrictions

Home gathering restricted to 20 guests not including the household.

Weddings limited to 20 guests.

Funerals restricted to 20 people indoors and 30 people outdoors.

Pubs, clubs, cafes, and restaurants are restricted to 50 customers and must not exceed one customer per four square metres.

Religious services restricted to 50 people.

Employers must allow employees to work from home where it is reasonably practical to do so.

Gyms, yoga studios, tattoo parlours and massage parlours can reopen with a limited to 100 people per venue and 10 people per class.

1 July

Community sport allowed to resume.

Indoor venue restrictions will be limited to one person per four square metres with the maximum cap being removed.

Events at outdoor venues with a maximum capacity under 40,000 will be allowed to operate at 25% capacity with ticketed seating and social distancing measures in place.

Victoria

Current restrictions

Private gatherings limited to 20 people including the members of the household.

Staff are required to work from home if they can.

Weddings limited to 20 guests.

Funerals limited to 50 people.

Religious services limited to 20 people.

Restaurants, cafes, and pubs restricted to 20 customers per space. Alcohol only served with food.

Beauty services, community facilities, swimming pools, museums, amusement parks, zoos, non-contact outdoor sporting activities, real estate auctions, and open houses are restricted to 20 people per space with social distancing measures.

Shared facilities at camping and accommodation venues must remain closed.

Indoor sports centres and gyms remain closed.

Announced easing of restrictions

22 June

The restrictions on cafes, restaurants, and pubs will be raised to 50 people.

Community facilities, swimming pools, museums, amusement parks, zoos, and non-contact outdoor sporting activities will increase to 50 people per space with social distancing measures.

Gyms and other indoor sports centres will be allowed 20 people per undivided space and 10 people per group.

Indoor venues including cinemas, concert venues, and stadiums will be allowed up to 50 seated patrons per space.

Mid-July

The restriction on cafes, restaurants, and pubs may be raised to 100 people.

Queensland

Current restrictions

Home gatherings limited to 20 people including the household.

Funerals limited to 50 people.

Weddings limited to 20 people.

Restaurants, cafes, and pubs restricted to 20 patrons per space.

Beauty services, entertainment venues, auctions, open homes, libraries, and museums limited to 20 people.

State border restrictions remain in place. Entry is restricted to Queensland residents, residents from border communities undertaking essential services, and those with an exemption. International travellers and interstate travellers from declared hotspots must undertake a 14 day quarantine.

16 July

The restriction on funerals will be lifted to 100 people.

Announced easing of restrictions

10 July

Gathering limits raised to 100 people.

South Australia

Current restrictions

Gatherings restricted to 20 people per room or area, with 1 person per 4 square metres, up to a total of 80 guests at the venue. This includes venues such as cafes and restaurants and events such as weddings.

Funerals are restricted to a maximum of 50 attendees.

Alcohol can only be served with a meal to those seated.

Indoor and outdoor sport is permitted but restricted to non-contact activities. Indoor sport restricted to training only. Changing rooms, showers, and sauna or spa facilities must remain closed.

Non-essential travellers may enter the state, but quarantine for 14 days.

Visitors to aged-care facilities must have had an influenza vaccination.

Movement into some remote and regional areas is restricted at least until 17 September.

Announced easing of restrictions

25 June

Indoor sport competition can take place, restricted to non-contact only.

20 July

State border restrictions will be lifted.

Western Australia

Current restrictions

Non-work indoor and outdoor gatherings restricted to 100 people per single undivided space, and up to 300 people in total per venue across multiple spaces.

Weddings and funerals restricted to 100 people.

Intra-state travel is permitted, but some restrictions remain for travel to remote communities.

All venues are restricted to 1 person per 2 square metres.

Alcohol may be served without a meal, but patrons must be seated.

Food courts can reopen, but patrons must be seated.

All wellbeing and health services (beauty salons, saunas, etc.) can resume. All gyms, health clubs, and indoor sports centres can reopen, and contact sport and training is allowed.

Tabs and Pub TABs can reopen.

Businesses encouraged to bring workers back on-site.

Tasmania

Current restrictions

Indoor and outdoor gatherings restricted to 20 people, with physical distancing and a maximum of 1 person per 4 square metres.

Weddings and religious ceremonies (including church services) limited to 40 attendees.

Funerals limited to 50 attendees.

Households limited to 10 visitors.

Museums, galleries and historic sites limited to 80 attendees.

Theatres and concert venues limited to 40 attendees.

Outdoor community sport and indoor sport and recreation permitted with up to 20 participants. Showers and change rooms remain closed.

Working from home is encouraged.

Announced easing of restrictions

13 June

Racing resumes.

13 July

Limit on gatherings increased to 50-100 people.

Aged care homes allowed 5 visitors.

Day trips and camping for school groups allowed.

Saunas and bathhouses can reopen.

allowed five visitors and multiple visits.

Northern Territory

Current restrictions

All interstate arrivals must quarantine for 14 days in a facility of the governments choosing and will be required to pay costs.

Major events are restricted and subject to a case-by-case approval.

Announced easing of restrictions

From 15 June

Interstate arrivals must still quarantine for 14 days but can choose their own self-quarantine arrangements.

ACT

Current restrictions

Gatherings limited to 20 people with 1 person per 4 square metres.

Funerals limited to 50 attendees.

Beauty therapy, nail salons, spa and massage parlours open.

Gyms, health clubs, fitness and wellness centres restricted to small group supervised sessions.

Low-contact indoor and outdoor sport permitted.

Announced easing of restrictions

19 June

Concert venues, theatres, arenas, auditoriums and stadiums open for rehearsals and small performances with a maximum of 50 people.