ABC Enforces Divisive Identity Politics In Leaked Document

An internal ABC document obtained by free market think tank the Institute of Public Affairs has exposed the divisive identity politics that is being forced onto mainstream Australians by the public broadcaster.

The ‘Content Tracker’ asks ABC Radio National producers and staff to keep tabs and enforce representation on its programs based on inegalitarian characteristics including women, Indigenous and Torres Strait Islanders, people from CALD backgrounds, LGBTQI people, and people with disabilities.

“It is dehumanising and undignified for the ABC to be making important editorial decisions based on someone’s skin colour or superficial attribute rather than on their merit, hard work and journalistic integrity,” said Evan Mulholland, Director of Communications at the IPA.

“This shows the ABC is not an unbiased media organisation simply reporting facts, but is an identarian left-wing media conglomerate that is at war with mainstream Australian values.”

“All Australians are equal. Equality is a fundamental mainstream Australian value, Australians do not want to be divided by race, gender, skin colour or by any other attribute.”

“The ABC continues to be a conservative free zone that is obsessed with every other diversity except for diversity of viewpoint.”

“Rather than seeing mainstream Australia has a unified nation, the ABC is deliberately segmenting and dividing our community into categories. It is no wonder the ABC removed the words “us” and “our values” in their editorial guidelines.”

“This would be acceptable if the ABC was a private media organisation, but it is not. Each and every Australian is forced to fund a public broadcaster that is clearly captured by a narrow world view.”

“A serious and sober debate post-coronavirus must be had on privatising the ABC. If the ABC is as good as ABC presenters say it is, then surely it can stand on its own two feet in Australia’s media market,” said Mr Mulholland.

A freedom of information request released by the IPA earlier this year unearthed the blatant activism by many ABC staff on the issue of climate change.

A poll released by the IPA recently found that only 32% of Australians believe the ABC represents the views of ordinary Australians, yet 100% of Australians are forced to fund it.

