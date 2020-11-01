A Warning From Australia: Boris Johnson’s Cure Is Worse Than The Disease

Streets that once boasted the country’s best culture and nightlife are empty. Shops that displayed cutting-edge fashion, antique goods or any matter of personality now simply hang ‘For Lease’ signs.

The mental health figures are just as concerning. Victorians have been cut off from so many things that make life worth living these 112 days. We have been banned from seeing friends who live further than five kilometres away from us (it’s now ‘only’ 25 kilometres), we could not visit family or friends in their homes, or walk in groups of more than two – and even then only once per day. The effects have been devastating.

In the last two months calls to the mental health support hotline Beyond Blue are 77% higher in Victoria than in the rest of the country. Most disturbing, hospitalisations for attempted suicides are up 6% from last year – and for those aged 17 and under the increase is 31.3%.

Now that the state is finally starting to take steps towards opening up, a new fear has come forward: the deep fear that we will return to lockdown again.

This is a fear we share. Boris Johnson promised that Britain would never return to lockdown – that promise is now broken. He has promised this new lockdown is only for a month, but how can Britons believe that now?

Victoria’s freedom relies on our state’s contract tracing team, whose incompetence meant the government did not feel it was safe to ease restrictions even when daily new cases was as low as seven per day. There will be another outbreak in the state, it is inevitable. If the team fails, we go back to lockdown.