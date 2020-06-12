A daily email by free market think tank the Institute of Public Affairs, providing the latest economic data and policy measures for journalists, commentators and IPA members.

Daily IPA comment attributable to Dr Bella d’Abrera, Director of the Foundations of Western Civilisation Program at the Institute of Public Affairs:

“The movement to pull down statues of certain historical figures in Australia is fundamentally at odds with mainstream Australians who are proud to be Australian and believe Australia has a history to be proud of.”

“In a recent poll of 1,000 Australians conducted by Dynata and commissioned by the IPA, 71% of Australians said that ‘Australia has a history to be proud of’ and 85% ‘were proud to be Australian’.”

“The movement to pull down statues and erase Australia’s history is indicative of a deep rift which exists in Australian society between a minority of radicals who hate Australia, and the majority of Australians who love Australia.”

Australia

7,285 confirmed cases and 102 deaths. There are 422 active cases and 6,761 recoveries. There are 18 cases in hospital and 2 of those are in intensive care.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison today announced changes to restrictions on the number of people allowed at events as part of stage three of the easing of restrictions. The previous 100 person cap will be replaced with a one person per four square metre rule allowing larger venues to potentially cater to more than 100 people.

South Australia will open its borders to domestic travellers from July 20, meaning that people coming into the state from other parts of Australia will not have to quarantine for 14 days.

International

In the US, 1.54 million people filed an initial unemployment claim. About 44.5 million initial unemployment claims have been lodged since the start of the lockdown.

Labour force paid by the government

53.6% of the labour force is either directly employed by Commonwealth and state governments or local councils, or is in receipt of the JobSeeker unemployment payment or the JobKeeper wage subsidy:

Public sector: 2 million (15.1% of labour force).

JobSeeker: 1.6 million (12.1% of labour force).

JobKeeper: 3.5 million (26.4% of labour force).

Total: 7.1 million (53.6% of labour force).

Labour force: 13.24 million.

Plans to lift restrictions

NSW

Current restrictions

Home gatherings limited to a maximum of five visitors including children.

Weddings limited to 20 guests.

Funerals restricted to 20 people indoors and 30 people outdoors.

Pubs, clubs, cafes, and restaurants are restricted to 50 customers and must not exceed one customer per four square metres.

Religious services restricted to 50 people.

Employers must allow employees to work from home where it is reasonably practical to do so.

Announced easing of restrictions

13 June

Home gathering restrictions will be lifted to 20 guests not including the household.

Gyms, yoga studios, tattoo parlours and massage parlours can reopen with a limit of 100 people per venue and 10 people per class.

1 July

Underage sport competitions allowed. Restriction still in place for adult sport competitions.

Victoria

Current restrictions

Private gatherings limited to 20 people including the members of the household.

Staff are required to work from home if they can.

Weddings limited to 20 guests.

Funerals limited to 50 people.

Religious services limited to 20 people.

Restaurants, cafes, and pubs restricted to 20 customers per space. Alcohol only served with food.

Beauty services, community facilities, swimming pools, museums, amusement parks, zoos, non-contact outdoor sporting activities, real estate auctions, and open houses are restricted to 20 people per space with social distancing measures.

Shared facilities at camping and accommodation venues must remain closed.

Indoor sports centres and gyms remain closed.

Announced easing of restrictions

22 June

The restrictions on cafes, restaurants, and pubs will be raised to 50 people.

Community facilities, swimming pools, museums, amusement parks, zoos, and non-contact outdoor sporting activities will increase to 50 people per space with social distancing measures.

Gyms and other indoor sports centres will be allowed 20 people per undivided space and 10 people per group.

Indoor venues including cinemas, concert venues, and stadiums will be allowed up to 50 seated patrons per space.

Mid-July

The restriction on cafes, restaurants, and pubs may be raised to 100 people.

Queensland

Current restrictions

Home gatherings limited to 20 people including the household.

Funerals limited to 50 people.

Weddings limited to 20 people.

Restaurants, cafes, and pubs restricted to 20 patrons per space.

Beauty services, entertainment venues, auctions, open homes, libraries, and museums limited to 20 people.

State border restrictions remain in place. Entry is restricted to Queensland residents, residents from border communities undertaking essential services, and those with an exemption. International travellers and interstate travellers from declared hotspots must undertake a 14 day quarantine.

Announced easing of restrictions

10 July

Gathering limits raised to 100 people.

South Australia

Current restrictions

Gatherings restricted to 20 people per room or area, with 1 person per 4 square metres, up to a total of 80 guests at the venue. This includes venues such as cafes and restaurants and events such as weddings.

Funerals are restricted to a maximum of 50 attendees.

Alcohol can only be served with a meal to those seated.

Indoor and outdoor sport is permitted but restricted to non-contact activities. Indoor sport restricted to training only. Changing rooms, showers, and sauna or spa facilities must remain closed.

Non-essential travellers may enter the state, but quarantine for 14 days.

Visitors to aged-care facilities must have had an influenza vaccination.

Movement into some remote and regional areas is restricted at least until 17 September.

Announced easing of restrictions

25 June

Indoor sport competition can take place, restricted to non-contact only.

29 June

Room capacity restriction will be lifted from 20 to 75 people. Venue capacity limit will be lifted from 80 to 300 people.

20 July

State borders will be reopened to domestic travellers. People coming into the state will no longer have to quarantine for 14 days.

Western Australia

Current restrictions

Non-work indoor and outdoor gatherings restricted to 100 people per single undivided space, and up to 300 people in total per venue across multiple spaces.

Weddings and funerals restricted to 100 people.

Intra-state travel is permitted, but some restrictions remain for travel to remote communities.

All venues are restricted to 1 person per 2 square metres.

Alcohol may be served without a meal, but patrons must be seated.

Food courts can reopen, but patrons must be seated.

All wellbeing and health services (beauty salons, saunas, etc.) can resume. All gyms, health clubs, and indoor sports centres can reopen, and contact sport and training is allowed.

Tabs and Pub TABs can reopen.

Businesses encouraged to bring workers back on-site.

Tasmania

Current restrictions

Indoor and outdoor gatherings restricted to 20 people, with physical distancing and a maximum of 1 person per 4 square metres.

Weddings and religious ceremonies (including church services) limited to 40 attendees.

Funerals limited to 50 attendees.

Households limited to 10 visitors.

Museums, galleries and historic sites limited to 80 attendees.

Theatres and concert venues limited to 40 attendees.

Outdoor community sport and indoor sport and recreation permitted with up to 20 participants. Showers and change rooms remain closed.

Working from home is encouraged.

Announced easing of restrictions

13 June

Racing resumes.

13 July

Limit on gatherings increased to 50-100 people.

Aged care homes allowed 5 visitors.

Day trips and camping for school groups allowed.

Saunas and bathhouses can reopen.

Allowed five visitors and multiple visits.

Northern Territory

Current restrictions

All interstate arrivals must quarantine for 14 days in a facility of the governments choosing and will be required to pay costs.

Major events are restricted and subject to a case-by-case approval.

Announced easing of restrictions

From 15 June

Interstate arrivals must still quarantine for 14 days but can choose their own self-quarantine arrangements.

ACT

Current restrictions

Gatherings limited to 20 people with 1 person per 4 square metres.

Funerals limited to 50 attendees.

Beauty therapy, nail salons, spa and massage parlours open.

Gyms, health clubs, fitness and wellness centres restricted to small group supervised sessions.

Low-contact indoor and outdoor sport permitted.

Announced easing of restrictions

19 June

Concert venues, theatres, arenas, auditoriums and stadiums open for rehearsals and small performances with a maximum of 50 people.