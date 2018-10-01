The Young IPA Podcast
News, analysis and interviews from the Institute of Public Affairs, Australia’s voice for freedom.
The Looking Forward Podcast
The IPA's Looking Forward Podcast - A weekly podcast of debate and discussion about politics and ideas hosted by Scott Hargreaves, Editor of the IPA Review and Chris Berg of RMIT University and Adjunct Fellow of the IPA.
The Great Books of Literature
The IPA's Great Books of Literature is a ten-part podcast series with Andrew Bolt and John Roskam talking about their ten favourite books of literature.
Australia’s Future with Tony Abbott and John Roskam
The 28th Prime Minister of Australia, the Hon Tony Abbott AC joins the Executive Director of the Institute of Public Affairs, John Roskam for a three-part discussion about the future of the Australian way of life.
5 Favourite Books with Dr Bella d’Abrera
This new podcast series, hosted by Dr Bella d’Abrera is a series of discussions with guests about which books have been important in their lives.
The Heretic: Inside Peter Ridd’s fight for freedom of speech on climate change
The Heretic is an insiders’ account of Peter Ridd’s ongoing legal battle with James Cook University. It tells the story of why Peter spoke out on the bad science surrounding climate change and the Great Barrier Reef, the extraordinary lengths that James Cook University went to silence him, and how Peter fought back in court.
