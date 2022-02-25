Australia’s Broken Temperature Record (Part 2)

It is assumed that temperatures measured at official recording stations with mercury thermometers – by their very nature of being in the past – cannot be changed. But in climate science numbers are continually changed. It is the remodelling of maximum and minimum temperature series before they are combined to calculate the mean, and then added all together, to generate an overall annual average temperature for Australia, that most affects the amount of warming announced at the beginning of each year by the Australian Bureau of Meteorology.

The remodelling, also known as homogenisation, has a very subjective component. Past temperatures are cooled, with more cooling the further back in time. But the issue of homogenisation is not the only problem with the artificial construct that is Australia’s historic temperature record. There is also the issue of choice of weather stations and how the individual temperature series are combined to create the single series.

A new official historical temperature reconstruction for Australia is created at the beginning of each year from The Australian Climate Observations Reference Network – Surface Air Temperature (ACORN-SAT) database.

At the beginning of each year there is usually also a media release that explains how much this vast continent has warmed – even if the last year was unusually cool because of La Nina conditions. The impression is always that temperatures are increasing, and in a linear fashion. There is never any mention of the Federation Drought (1895 to 1903) because the ACORN-SAT database only begin in 1910. Hot years before 1970 are cooled down, so that the annual averages when presented as a time series no longer show cooling to 1960. Rather the numbers show continuous warming from 1910 – consistent with catastrophic global warming theory. Let me now show, in more detail, how this is done and with reference to the 2021 Annual Climate Statement.

The 2021 Annual Climate Statement

Curiously, the 2021 Annual Climate Statement was released a month late, in February. It concluded by claiming a value for warming across Australia since 1910 that ended in 2020 – missing a whole year of data. The last year of data.

I downloaded the 1910 to 2021 ACORN-SAT values from the Bureau website and did my own analysis wondering if perhaps the reference to 2020 was a typo. I also contacted the Bureau about this. They have acknowledged my email but so far not responded. That was a week ago.

When I plot the values 1910 to 2021 for the latest version of ACORN-SAT – version 2.2, and I’ve included version 1 to show how historical values have changed since 2018 – it is evident that there is a rate of warming of 1.33 degrees Celsius per century from the regression equation (y = 0.0133x-4.3506). To calculate the actual amount of warming, the value of 1.33 is multiplied by the number of years between 1910 and 2021 (the number of observations, 112) and then divided by 100. This gives an amount of warming of 1.49 degrees Celsius, which could be rounded to 1.5 °C. 1.5 °C! That is the amount often mentioned as the dreaded tipping point.