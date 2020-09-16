The IPA With You Episode 9: Why Dan Is Finished

They may be ‘standing with Dan’, but will Dan be standing for much longer?

This week Victoria’s Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton confirmed that Melbourne’s curfew was not supported by medical advice, and Police Commissioner Shane Patton has said that he wasn’t even consulted about it. So why is it there? Whose idea was it? And what was it meant to achieve?

Victorians have gone well past breaking point now – the anger in the community is white hot. Daniel Andrews plays his politics hard, but even he can’t defy political gravity forever.

We also speak to Shane Cocks, a Jim’s Mowing franchisee whose business has been destroyed by this lockdown.

