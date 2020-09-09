The IPA With You Episode 8: Here comes the Danpocolypse

Daniel Andrews promised a ‘roadmap to reopening’, but his ‘supercomputer’ delivered a dead end. When will restrictions actually be lifted, if at all? And what does it mean for you? And when this is all over, what kind of city will we inherit?

Thousands of businesses have closed their doors permanently since March, and this lockdown extension may finish the rest off. Our bars, cafes and restaurants have been hit particularly hard – Governments across Australia have used them as a punching bag since day one.

We talk to Luca Lorusso, a veteran of Melbourne’s hospo scene, who may not reopen after almost 30 years running a successful café and restaurant. Luca tells us about what the lockdown has done to his and many other businesses, and the way in which turning a profit in the food and beverage trade was hard even before the pandemic – largely because of government interference.

There has never been a more important time to talk about small business in Australia. If we don’t do something to take the pressure off, there may be none left.

Links:

Victorian government, ‘Roadmap to reopening’ https://www.vic.gov.au/sites/default/…

Cian Hussey, ‘260,000 jobs destroyed by Daniel Andrews’ roadmap’, Institute of Public Affairs https://ipa.org.au/publications-ipa/m…

Jon Faine, ‘Don’t listen to the naysayers, Dan’, The Age https://www.theage.com.au/national/vi…

Ian Royall and Nathan Mawby, ‘“Road map to nowhere”: Victorian businesses slam Daniel Andrews’ lengthy plan to ease restrictions’, The Herald Sun https://www.theage.com.au/national/vi…

Hannah Wootton and Patrick Durkin, ‘“I’ve got no hope”: Road map a death knell for restaurants’, Australian Financial Review https://www.afr.com/politics/federal/…

Hannah Wootton, ‘“The CBD is dead” : Prolonged lockdown will kill Melbourne’s heartbeat’, Australian Financial Review https://www.afr.com/politics/federal/…

Alanah Frost and Hannah Moore, ‘Victoria’s COVID-19 target not achievable, experts say’, The Herald Sun https://www.heraldsun.com.au/coronavi…