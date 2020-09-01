The IPA With You Episode 6: Is Victoria Now A Police State?

Violent scenes in outer Melbourne over the weekend show that Victoria Police are getting serious about anti-lockdown protests. Is this a necessary measure to restrict mass gatherings, or an unacceptable limit on our civil and political rights?

And why didn’t we see the same police response months ago during the so-called Black Lives Matter rallies? Are the police picking and choosing which form of speech is acceptable and which isn’t?

We hear from libertarian activist and political commentator Topher Field about the various protest movements floating around online. Are they really the ‘tinfoil hat brigade’ that the police claim?

Plus we hear from one of the many Victorian mums frustrated with lockdown measures, and talk about what effect they’re having on our children.

