The IPA With You Episode 5: Will We Find A Cure?

Reports this week suggest that a coronavirus vaccine may be ready for approval by the end of the year. But will it work? And what will happen if it doesn’t?

We hear from doctor and health policy commentator Dr Joe Kosterich, who gives his insight into a possible COVID-19 vaccine means, and what we should make of the optimistic headlines.

Then in another example of police overreach, we hear from a Victorian who was visited by the police after a neighbour complained about him and his housemate listening to music after 8pm.

Links:

Dr Joe Kosterich, Dr Joe Today

https://www.drjoetoday.com

International Society for Infectious Diseases, ‘Undiagnosed pneumonia – China (Hubei)’, 30 December 2019

https://promedmail.org/promed-post/?i…

Coronavirus vaccine from Oxford and AstraZeneca trial could go to regulators by end of 2020’, ABC/Reuters

https://www.abc.net.au/news/2020-08-2…

Stephanie Dalzell, ‘Australia locks in coronavirus vaccine deal to produce Oxford University-AstraZeneca candidate if approved‘, ABC

https://www.abc.net.au/news/2020-08-1…

Aaron Patrick, ‘Why a coronavirus vaccine may never be found‘, 3 April 2020, Australian Financial Review

https://www.afr.com/policy/health-and…

John Kehoe, ‘McNamee “stunned” by Andrews’ power grab’, Australian Financial Review

https://www.afr.com/policy/health-and…

