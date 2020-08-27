The IPA With You Episode 5: Will We Find A Cure?

Reports this week suggest that a coronavirus vaccine may be ready for approval by the end of the year. But will it work? And what will happen if it doesn’t?

We hear from doctor and health policy commentator Dr Joe Kosterich, who gives his insight into a possible COVID-19 vaccine means, and what we should make of the optimistic headlines.

Then in another example of police overreach, we hear from a Victorian who was visited by the police after a neighbour complained about him and his housemate listening to music after 8pm.

