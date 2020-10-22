The IPA With You Episode 21: These Tragedies Must Stop

We thought carefully about how to talk about the subject of today’s episode, but there is really no easy way to discuss it.

Four newborn babies have died in the last month, allegedly because coronavirus restrictions meant that they were unable to be airlifted from Adelaide to Melbourne for specialised medical treatment. This follows the death of an unborn child in August after the mother was prevented from travelling from northern NSW to a hospital in Brisbane.

What kind of a country have we become? Why have we allowed these awful tragedies to happen for the sake of ‘keeping us safe’?

We also speak to writer and political commentator Alexandra Marshall – from her vantage point in regional NSW – for an outsiders’ perspective on what you’re saying about Victoria’s endless lockdown.