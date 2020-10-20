The IPA With You Episode 20: Dan’s New ’Roadmap’ To Nowhere

Six weeks ago – when Dan released his convoluted, unworkable and unscientific ‘roadmap to reopening’, we said that it wouldn’t last. After suffering from not one but two failed lockdowns, we predicted that Victorians just wouldn’t stand for it and that Dan would either have to backflip on his ‘roadmap’, or he wouldn’t last long.

And sure enough, over the weekend he started to crabwalk away from his original plan, bringing forward the easing of restrictions. But once again, small business have been left out and hospo workers are still being unfairly punished.

Presumably, Dan was trying to distract from the ongoing controversy over hotel quarantine. It didn’t work.

We also speak to Nick Russian, a legend of the hospitality scene who is running for Lord Mayor to Bring Back Melbourne.