The IPA With You Episode 15: Why Lockdowns Do Not Work

It’s time to come out and say it – Lockdowns do not work. That’s just one finding from our research paper released this week, Medical Capacity: An Alternative to Lockdowns, by IPA Associate Asher Judah and Director of Research Daniel Wild. We talk to one of the report’s authors, Asher Judah, who explains why the government has gone from trying to ‘flatten the curve’ to pursuing a de facto elimination strategy, and sensible alternatives to lockdowns. Read the full report here: https://ipa.org.au/publications-ipa/m…
