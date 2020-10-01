Select menu item
HomeIPA With YouThe IPA With You Episode 15: Why Lockdowns Do...
The IPA With You Episode 15: Why Lockdowns Do Not Work

The IPA With You Episode 15: Why Lockdowns Do Not Work

, IPA TODAY, IPA TV, IPA With You


It’s time to come out and say it – Lockdowns do not work. That’s just one finding from our research paper released this week, Medical Capacity: An Alternative to Lockdowns, by IPA Associate Asher Judah and Director of Research Daniel Wild. We talk to one of the report’s authors, Asher Judah, who explains why the government has gone from trying to ‘flatten the curve’ to pursuing a de facto elimination strategy, and sensible alternatives to lockdowns. Read the full report here: https://ipa.org.au/publications-ipa/m…

If you've enjoyed reading this article from the Institute of Public Affairs, please consider supporting us by becoming a member or making a donation. It is with your support that we are securing freedom for the future.
JOIN DONATE

BECOME A MEMBER of IPA

All right reserved © 2020 Institute of Public Affairs.

Web Design & Development By
Web Design & Development By