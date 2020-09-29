The IPA With You Episode 14: Dan’s Shocker Of A Weekend



As expected, Dan’s long-awaited appearance at the hotel quarantine inquiry on Friday was a masterclass in spin, evasiveness and political theatre. But one upshot of it was that Dan put the blame on Jenny Mikakos for the program’s failure. Throwing Mikakos in front of the proverbial bus triggered a chain reaction that made for a shocker of a weekend for the government. Mikakos spectacularly resigned on Saturday morning, damaging Andrews on her way out. Sunday’s ‘reopening announcement’ turned out to be a fizzer, failing to take media attention off the Mikakos story. And then on Monday, Victorian Labor MPs started attacking Dan anonymously in the media. We’ve said it before, and we’ll say it again: Dan is finished. We also speak to friend of the show, NewsCorp National Personal Finance Writer Sophie Elsworth and get her take on the weekend’s events, and why small businesses should yet again feel totally betrayed by Dan.

