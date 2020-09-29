The IPA With You Episode 14: Dan’s Shocker Of A Weekend

As expected, Dan’s long-awaited appearance at the hotel quarantine inquiry on Friday was a masterclass in spin, evasiveness and political theatre. But one upshot of it was that Dan put the blame on Jenny Mikakos for the program’s failure. Throwing Mikakos in front of the proverbial bus triggered a chain reaction that made for a shocker of a weekend for the government. Mikakos spectacularly resigned on Saturday morning, damaging Andrews on her way out. Sunday’s ‘reopening announcement’ turned out to be a fizzer, failing to take media attention off the Mikakos story. And then on Monday, Victorian Labor MPs started attacking Dan anonymously in the media. We’ve said it before, and we’ll say it again: Dan is finished. We also speak to friend of the show, NewsCorp National Personal Finance Writer Sophie Elsworth and get her take on the weekend’s events, and why small businesses should yet again feel totally betrayed by Dan.
Formerly known as Young Membership. This membership provides a great foundation to engage with young people across the country in an intellectual debate.
- Weekly Hey… What did I miss? email
- Priority access to IPA events
- Discounted ticket prices to IPA events
- IPA Pen
- IPA keyring
- Four FREE editions of the IPA Review magazine each year
- Regular email update from Executive Director John Roskam
- Regular correspondence on major policy issues
- Updates from the IPA’s leading policy experts as issues develop
- Exclusive Generation Liberty Members only events
- IPA USB
- Special Generation Liberty Member pricing to all IPA events
- FREE copy of an IPA book