The IPA With You Episode 10: Police Brutality That You’re Paying For

WARNING: This episode contains graphic and disturbing footage.

‘Police overreach’ doesn’t adequately describe what is happening in Victoria anymore. What we saw over the weekend is police brutality. We look at police raids at the Queen Victoria Market, and the shocking episode in which someone seeking urgent mental health care was run over and stomped by Victoria Police.

But police aren’t just suppressing our basic freedoms – they’re reaching for our wallets as well. Around $280,000 in fines were issued at the Queen Victoria Market on Sunday alone, with total revenue raised by police stretching into the millions.

It’s a windfall that the Premier sorely needs, as the Victorian economy enters freefall. We take a look at the good, the bad, and the ugly of Dan’s ‘business support package’ over the weekend.

We are also joined by Assistant Editor of the West Australian, Jenna Clarke, who shares her thoughts as we answer some of your emails and messages.

