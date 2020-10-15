IPA With You Episode 19: TRUTH EXPOSED At WA Border

The Premier has been humiliated overnight with the shocking revelation that his cruel and extreme coronavirus restrictions aren’t based on ‘the best medical advice’ at all. No, we’re not talking about Dan this time, but Mark McGowan over in Western Australia. For over six months, McGowan has kept the gate into WA shut, claiming that’s what the ‘medical advice’ is telling him.

But the WA Premier was humiliated this week with the appearance of WA Chief Health Officer Andy Robertson before an inquiry of the state parliament. Robertson said that his advice has been to relax border restrictions – to allow for things like family reunions. He’s even floated the idea of scrapping quarantine requirements for people coming from states with no community transmission, saying that WA could open its border to almost every state in the country.

We speak to political commentator and patriotic West Australian Caro di Russo about the fallout from Robertson’s revelations, and why Mark McGowan has been allowed to get away with his cruel and unscientific border closure for so long.

And finally, we turn back to Victoria briefly with a recap of federal minister Alan Tudge’s takedown of Dan Andrews overnight.