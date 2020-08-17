The IPA With You – Episode 1

As Australian governments threaten livelihoods and liberties in response to the coronavirus, who’s standing with you?

The Institute of Public Affairs presents The IPA With You, a new daily coronavirus podcast, hosted by Director of Policy Gideon Rozner. We’ll be bringing you all the essential news, views and IPA research, as well as hearing from mainstream Australians who have been affected by coronavirus restrictions.

In the first episode, we look at the ongoing scandal surrounding Victoria’s botched hotel quarantine program, explore the identity politics that affected government decision making, and talk about how the public sector is still growing as the NSW government threatens more business closures.

We also share the stories of two Australians struggling with lockdowns and border closures. To share your story about life under coronavirus restrictions, send us a message at [email protected]