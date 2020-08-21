The IPA With You Episode 3: Freedom Of Movement Is A Human Right

A car crash interview with South Australian Health Minister Stephen Wade proves, yet again, that we are not ‘all in this together’. Why is the Marshall government rolling out the red carpet for overseas students but punishing Australians stranded on the ‘wrong side’ of the border?

But we also need to start talking about the closure of Australia’s international borders. While we can accept it was right to limit international arrivals to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the way in which the border is being managed is causing serious issues for many Australians. Both citizens and permanent residents need permission to leave, and most do not get it. And Australians overseas have been left stranded by Scott Morrison’s ‘cap’ on Australians coming home.

All that plus your emails. If you want to share your story, email us at [email protected]

Links:

Chris Kenny, ‘SA Health Minister fudges COVID-19 infection numbers’, Sky News Australia/YouTube

https://youtu.be/vVZCK0cmun4

Catherine Heuzenroeder, ‘Pinaroo loses local health clinic as COVID-19 border closure splits local community’, ABC Riverland

https://www.abc.net.au/news/abc-local…

COVID-19 and the border – Leaving Australia’, Department of Home Affairs

https://covid19.homeaffairs.gov.au/le…

Caitlin Fitzsimmons, ‘“On par with North Korea”: Three out of four requests to leave Australia refused‘, Sydney Morning Herald

https://www.smh.com.au/lifestyle/life…

Vanessa Brown, ‘Scott Morrison looks to slow international arrivals to stop COVID-19 spread’, news.com.au

https://www.news.com.au/travel/travel…

Jane Doulman and David Lee, Every Assistance & Protection: A History of the Australian Passport, Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade

https://www.dfat.gov.au/sites/default…