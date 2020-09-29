The Young IPA Podcast 187: The Real Cost Of Elimination Strategy Revealed

IPA polling shows the cost of elimination strategies at federal and state level could cost $319 billions, Victoria sees a new roadmap and the resignation of the Health Minister as another IPA poll shows Victorians want those responsible for the hotel quarantine system to resign, and anti-discrimination laws come for sitting members of Parliament.

Heroes and Villains this week include Laurence Fox’s political party, the woman who helped take down Melbourne’s curfew, the federal government paying millions for farmland worth a fraction of it and those shaming Amy Coney Barrett for adopting two children from Haiti.

We talk to IPA Director of Communications Evan Mulholland about the IPA’s poll, the outcomes of the inquiry into hotel quarantine, contact tracing in NSW and the upcoming election in Queensland (31:55-50:42). We also talk to Satya Marar, Policy Analyst at Reason Foundation, about Amy Coney Barrett, Trump’s tax returns and the state of America as the election looms (50:42-1:05:50).

At the end, we break down Bill Shorten following up saying simp by saying noob, the trainer memorialising Ruth Bader Ginsburg with pushups, Babylon Bee making people eat the trash and we predict what’s going to happen at the first Presidential debate.

Click here for Apple Podcasts.

Click here for Spotify.