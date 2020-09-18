The IPA With You Episode 11: Listen To The Science!

They tell us to ‘listen to the science’, but who are they listening to? As community opinion – including large swathes of the medical profession – turns against Australia’s response to the coronavirus, we look at ‘expert’ predictions made earlier this year, and how they have panned out. Who is actually making these decisions? Are these lockdowns and border closures really based on ‘the best medical advice’? Over the past couple of weeks, we’ve learnt that major decisions like hotel quarantine and curfews have not been made by Brett Sutton, but health department bureaucrats. We also speak to Dr Tom Cade, a Victorian obstetrician who was one of over 500 doctors who recently wrote an open letter to Daniel Andrews, warning him about the health consequences of a prolonged lockdown.

