Tell Us Your Story

Tell Us Your Story Episode 4: Roger & Lesley Gillespie of Bakers Delight

Written by
13 April 2021

In episode 4 of Tell Us Your Story, Cian speaks to Roger and Lesley Gillespie, the founders of the much-loved Australian franchise Bakers Delight. In 1980, the Gillespies founded their first Bakers Delight in Melbourne and it didn’t take long for them to build up the business across the city. Forty years later, the franchise has over 700 stores across Australia, New Zealand, and North America. Every Australian knows of Baker’s Delight, and in this episode Cian asks how and why the couple started the business, and their top tips for the next generation of Australian entrepreneurs.

Find on Apple Podcast. Find on Spotify.

If you've enjoyed reading this article from the Institute of Public Affairs, please consider supporting us by becoming a member or making a donation. It is with your support that we are securing freedom for the future.
JOIN DONATE

Cian Hussey

Cian Hussey is a Research Fellow at the Institute of Public Affairs

Trending Posts

Net Zero Emissions Means Net Zero Jobs
Don’t Forget The Media’s Part In Our Ongoing Corona Confusion
Why We Need A Manufacturing Sector
Larrikindred Spirit

Related Posts

Tell Us Your Story

Tell Us Your Story Episode 5: Martin Michael of Funk Cider

Tell Us Your Story

Tell Us Your Story Episode 3: Chris Aylward

IPA TODAY

Tell Us Your Story Episode 2: Sam Prince

IPA TODAY

Tell Us Your Story Episode 1: Steve Baxter

Become a Member