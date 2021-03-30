Dignity of Work

Tell Us Your Story Episode 3: Chris Aylward

Written by
31 March 2021

 

In episode 3 of Tell Us Your Story, Cian talks to Chris Aylward, the non-executive chairman of the ASX-listed APN Property Group. Chris founded APN in 1996, the same year he used his extensive knowledge and experience in real estate and construction to purchase some land and start Kooyong Wines. They discuss what it was like listing a company on the ASX and what the future of the Australian economy might look like and how aspiring entrepreneurs can navigate it. Tune in to find out why Chris thinks that if you’re stupid and can sleep well at night, starting a business might be right for you.

Find on Apple Podcast. Find on Spotify.

If you've enjoyed reading this article from the Institute of Public Affairs, please consider supporting us by becoming a member or making a donation. It is with your support that we are securing freedom for the future.
JOIN DONATE

Cian Hussey

Cian Hussey is a Research Fellow at the Institute of Public Affairs

Trending Posts

Net Zero Emissions Means Net Zero Jobs
Larrikindred Spirit
Why We Need A Manufacturing Sector
THE LEFT ARE MISERABLE AND WANT TO MAKE US MISERABLE | CounterCulture Episode 8

Related Posts

Climate Change and Energy

Net Zero Emissions Means Net Zero Jobs

Australian Way of Life

Why We Need A Manufacturing Sector

Dignity of Work

Tell Us Your Story Episode 4: Roger & Lesley Gillespie of Bakers Delight

Dignity of Work

Why Are We Letting The Reserve Bank Make Housing Less Affordable?

Become a Member