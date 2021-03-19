MALCOLM TURNBULL REWRITES HISTORY // MASKS ARE BAD FOR KIDS | CounterCulture Episode 4

Malcolm Turnbull’s career in Parliament has been over for years, but the Miserable Ghost continues to rattle his chains. We go over his government’s failures, like the higher taxes on superannuation funds that marred the 2016 Australian election, the scandalous spend on Australia’s new submarines, and the abandoned National Energy Guarantee.

As we reach the grim milestone of one whole year of lockdowns, border closures and more, we take a look back on the early expert medical advice at the beginning of the pandemic. In particular, we look at the contradictory advice on the benefits of face masks. Do masks really work? With mask mandates lifted overseas, we consider the possible their possible dangers, especially for children.

And Milo Yiannopoulos’ tour in Australia several years ago sparked protests in Melbourne. But now Milo has shocked the world yet again by coming out… as straight. We talk about this wokeness dilemma and what it says about leftist victim culture.

And as always, we have Spectator Australia Editor-in-Chief Rowan Dean, talking about Scott Morrison’s recent slip-ups on the Christian Porter affair – like his ‘talked to Jenny’ comment – and his response to the Women’s March this week. And Covers Editor Sarah Dudley shows us the two-headed beast on this week’s cover.