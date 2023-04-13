IPA TV

IPA Forum On The Voice To Parliament in Sydney

Written by
13 April 2023

Institute of Public Affairs research has shown there is a large and growing body of domestic and international evidence which demonstrates that the proposed Indigenous-only Voice to Parliament will be more powerful and have a much more divisive impact on Australian culture and society than the Federal Government claims.

On 22 March 2023, the IPA held a public forum to discuss the Voice to Parliament proposal. Attendees heard from IPA Director of Legal Rights Program John Storey, former Senator and Sky News Australia host Amanda Stoker, and one of Australia’s leading public intellectuals Dr Anthony Dillon.

Those present discussed how enshrining the Voice to Parliament in the Constitution would forever divide Australians and was not a modest request, as the Prime Minister asserts, but a dangerous demand that will create a two-tiered society along racial lines.

If you've enjoyed reading this article from the Institute of Public Affairs, please consider supporting us by becoming a member or making a donation. It is with your support that we are securing freedom for the future.
JOIN DONATE

IPA

Trending Posts

Ideas And Liberty
Revealed: The True Hottest Day Ever Recorded In Australia
IPA Announces Successor To John Roskam
Daniel Andrews’ Pandemic Bill: The Attack On our Democracy

Related Posts

IPA TV

John Storey Interviews Casey Costello – Founding Trustee Of New Zealand’s Hobson’s Pledge

IPA Today

Australia’s Future with Tony Abbott: Critical Leadership from Dutton on Canberra Voice

IPA TV

Free Speech And Why It Is Important With Prof. James Allan

IPA Today

Daniel Wild Discussing IPA Pension Work Reform Research On FiveAA Mornings

Become a Member