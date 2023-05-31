Gen Lib News You Need In 90 Seconds – 18 May 2023

Keep up to date with what is going on in the world with the Generation Liberty News You Need in 90 Seconds.

Sign up to receive the news in your inbox each week at https://generationliberty.org.au/signup/ Generation Liberty is a youth movement putting liberalism back at the centre of the debate.

To become a member or to learn more about Generation Liberty’s work to advance free speech and liberty on university campuses – visit; https://generationliberty.org.au/

Like, share and follow Generation Liberty on socials at:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/generationlibertyipa

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/generationlibertyipa/