COVID “PASSPORTS” – THE LATEST ATTACK ON OUR FREEDOMS | CounterCulture Episode 7

It’s been just over a year since the Wuhan coronavirus changed the world as we know it. Back then, only the most pessimistic of us could have believed that COVID restrictions could last forever. But as COVID-inspired threats to our freedom keep coming, more and more of us are wondering when – if ever – this will end.

In this episode of CounterCulture, we take a look at coronavirus restrictions in Australia around the world – past, present and future – and take an in-depth look at COVID and freedom.

Member for Hughes Craig Kelly talks to us about proposals overseas for domestic COVID passports, and the horrible precedent they risk creating for our right to participate in mainstream society.

Satya Marar takes us back in time to where it all began, when the international bureaucracy theoretically responsible for containing global pandemics dropped the ball. We talk about the way in which the WHO has been dominated by China – to the extent that the WHO ignored critical information on the coronavirus from Taiwan, the country that’s arguably done the best job at containing and managing the virus.

Bizarrely, BluesFest in Byron Bay was cancelled because of one single case. We try to make sense of it all with Spectator Australia regular Paul Collits.

And in our usual segments, we talk to Rowan Dean about the Spectator Australia and CounterCulture’s role in scuttling Matt Kean’s utterly tin-eared appointment of Malcolm Turnbull as NSW energy tsar, and Sarah Dudley shows us her brilliant and provocative front cover taking aim at the Australian Labor Party’s obsession with the Palestinian cause.

// READ ALL ABOUT IT 📰

‘Vaccine “passports”: a legal and ethical minefield’, Rocco Loiacono

‘The World Health Organisation must clean up its act’, Satyajeet Marar

‘Malcolm Pantsdown’, The Spectator Australia

‘Labor embraces Palestinian terror’, Dr David Adler

‘The demonisation of men’, Mark Latham

‘Psst… Australian women are doing well’, Judith Sloan

‘Everyone is a libertarian at the end of a pandemic’, Grace Curley

// GET FULL ACCESS TO ALL SPECTATOR AUSTRALIA CONTENT ✅

➡️ Subscribe at

☎️ Or call 1800 809 233 and quote “Spectator Australia TV”

// WHAT IS COUNTERCULTURE? ❓

CounterCulture is available exclusively on Spectator Australia TV, and presented by two of Australia’s most patriotic, freedom loving and anti-woke organisations – the Spectator Australia and the Institute of Public Affairs.

We champion common sense and conservative values. We are a voice for freedom of speech over censorship, diversity of thought over cancel culture, free markets over socialism, and individualism over shallow identity politics. We say what we mean, and call it like it is.