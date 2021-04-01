CounterCulture

THE MOST IMPORTANT “CULTURE WARS” OF 2021 | CounterCulture Episode 6

Hosted by
2 April 2021

In our Easter special, CounterCulture is doubling down on our war on wokeness, taking a hard look at the most important ‘culture wars’ in Australia.

Editor-in-Chief of the Spectator Australia Rowan Dean shares his Easter message with our viewers, talking about the Brisbane lockdown panic, Scott Morrison’s perceived ‘women problem’, and the Australian Labor Party’s obsession with the Palestinian cause.

NSW One Nation leader Mark Latham joins us to share his thoughts on the feminist debate occupying the media’s attention, and issues of alleged sexism in the Australian Parliament. He explains what the media gets wrong about Parliament’s ‘toxic culture’, and tells us what he makes of Scott Morrison’s press conference this week, in which he bizarrely introduced Marise Payne as the ‘prime minister for women’.

Did you know that extreme left wing critical race theory is being taught in Australian schools? The IPA’s Dr Bella d’Abrera joins us to talk about her research about how ideas of ‘white privilege’ and ‘systemic racism’ are making their way into Australian schools, and are being taught as early as kindergarten. We discuss what to make of this latest exercise in blatant woke racism.

The issue of transgender athletes in women’s sports is increasingly controversial in Australia, with politicians like Senator Claire Chandler speaking out against instances of unfair competition. We talk to James Macpherson about Joe Biden’s recent woke musings on gender differences, and the way in which radical gender theory is seeping into the current debate.

And Sarah Dudley takes us back in time to two past front covers that captured the demise of Malcolm Turnbull’s leadership in 2018.

Gideon Rozner is the Director of Policy at the Institute of Public Affairs

