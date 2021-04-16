THE LEFT ARE MISERABLE AND WANT TO MAKE US MISERABLE | CounterCulture Episode 8

Wokeism is the next airborne disease we should all be worried about. Leftist culture seeks to kill every ounce of happiness that stands in its way, and #cancelculture being their weapon of choice.

This episode of CounterCulture looks at how exactly this ‘wokeist’ disease is infecting governments, workplaces, sports industries...and now even Marvel comic books?

Rebecca Weisser joins us to explain the failures of the Morrison government in controlling the HR industrial complex and its ever-expanding leftist influence across our Australian workplaces.

James Allan explains to us how major sports industries like the NBA are always happy to discuss politics, unless it's critical of China. Then it might cost them money!

Monica Wilkie tells us about how Marvel's newest supervillain is Jordan Peterson – literally! What's his evil plan for the world - making everyone's beds?

And Rowan Dean slams Scomo’s mismanagement of workplace sexual harassment scandals, and Sarah Dudley tells us how ‘democracy dies when media lies’ – calling for transparent media sources when fake news only continues to soar.