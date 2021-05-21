TERROR APOLOGISTS IN THE WEST – IS THE LEFT SILENCING TRUTH? | CounterCulture Episode 13

Every second, the world silences millions of truths. Led by left-wing media misinformation, we are blinded to the real humanitarian crisis unfolding in the Middle East between Israel and Palestine.

00:46 ✡️ David Adler dismantles the false media narrative on the Palestinian crisis, and the twisted perception of Israeli counter-attack strategies against a rising Palestinian dictatorship.

22:22 😩 Maurice Newman uncovers the woke wars furthering America’s demise, with its international presence dying under Biden and strengthening an expanding China.

37:33 👮‍♂‍ James Macpherson slanders woke police guidelines as downright criminal, failing to protect citizens from real threats, and not realising some blue haired SJW fantasies.

13:46 💉 Rowan Dean forecasts further government intrusion upon Australian liberties, with vaccine blackmail and state confinement welcome measures to authoritarian COVID compliance.

32:26 🤳 And Sarah Dudley explores the dangers of politically motivated social media, corrupting young minds and fostering violence in pursuit of woke activism.