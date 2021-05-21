CounterCulture

TERROR APOLOGISTS IN THE WEST – IS THE LEFT SILENCING TRUTH? | CounterCulture Episode 13

21 May 2021

Every second, the world silences millions of truths. Led by left-wing media misinformation, we are blinded to the real humanitarian crisis unfolding in the Middle East between Israel and Palestine.

00:46 ✡️ David Adler dismantles the false media narrative on the Palestinian crisis, and the twisted perception of Israeli counter-attack strategies against a rising Palestinian dictatorship. 

22:22 😩 Maurice Newman uncovers the woke wars furthering America’s demise, with its international presence dying under Biden and strengthening an expanding China. 

37:33 👮‍♂‍ James Macpherson slanders woke police guidelines as downright criminal, failing to protect citizens from real threats, and not realising some blue haired SJW fantasies. 

13:46 💉 Rowan Dean forecasts further government intrusion upon Australian liberties, with vaccine blackmail and state confinement welcome measures to authoritarian COVID compliance. 

32:26 🤳 And Sarah Dudley explores the dangers of politically motivated social media, corrupting young minds and fostering violence in pursuit of woke activism.

Gideon Rozner

Gideon Rozner is the Director of Policy at the Institute of Public Affairs

