HOW WE CAN GET WOKE THEORIES OUT OF SCHOOLS | Episode 11 CounterCulture

From nappies to mini Greta Thunbergs, the leftist lunacies of Australian schools must cease! The most vulnerable must be protected from pointless progressive politics now taking over the entire Australian nation.

00:00 📚 Mark Latham joins us to ‘lifts the veil of secrecy’ in Australian classrooms with his bill to parliament helping voice parental rights in ending this woke madness!

21:01 🏅James Bolt exposes the real costs of hosting the Olympics, as usual, leaving taxpayers in last place to foot the bill.

38:43 🗣Tony Letford invalidates ‘Voice to Parliament’ demands, where woke symbolism cannot bridge the gap between succeeding government failures and increasing needs of Indigenous Australians.

14:42 💉 Rowan Dean reflects upon Dictator Dan’s disastrous COVID strategies, whose mismanagement led to radical socialist governing, unspeakable human rights abuses and irreversible economic damage.

31:48 ✈️ And Sarah Dudley unfolds the irony behind banning Australian citizens returning, when its own ‘lack of social distancing’, between security guards and COVID travelers, led to a nation-wide COVID crisis!

