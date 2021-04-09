COVID “PASSPORTS” – THE LATEST ATTACK ON OUR FREEDOMS | CounterCulture Episode 7

It’s been just over a year since the Wuhan coronavirus changed the world as we know it. Back then, only the most pessimistic of us could have believed that COVID restrictions could last forever. But as COVID-inspired threats to our freedom keep coming, more and more of us are wondering when – if ever – this will end.

In this episode of CounterCulture, we take a look at coronavirus restrictions in Australia around the world – past, present and future – and take an in-depth look at COVID and freedom.

Member for Hughes Craig Kelly talks to us about proposals overseas for domestic COVID passports, and the horrible precedent they risk creating for our right to participate in mainstream society.

Satya Marar takes us back in time to where it all began, when the international bureaucracy theoretically responsible for containing global pandemics dropped the ball. We talk about the way in which the WHO has been dominated by China – to the extent that the WHO ignored critical information on the coronavirus from Taiwan, the country that’s arguably done the best job at containing and managing the virus.

Bizarrely, BluesFest in Byron Bay was cancelled because of one single case. We try to make sense of it all with Spectator Australia regular Paul Collits.

And in our usual segments, we talk to Rowan Dean about the Spectator Australia and CounterCulture’s role in scuttling Matt Kean’s utterly tin-eared appointment of Malcolm Turnbull as NSW energy tsar, and Sarah Dudley shows us her brilliant and provocative front cover taking aim at the Australian Labor Party’s obsession with the Palestinian cause.